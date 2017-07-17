EWU's Gubrud named preseason Big Sky Offensive Player of Year

The Big Sky Conference announced on Monday that Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Gage Gubrud has been selected as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Gubrud will look to win his second consecutive Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year Award after his record-breaking performance for the Eagles last season.

In 2016, Gubrud broke three FCS, seven Big Sky and 19 school records, highlighted by his 5,160 passing yards -- a new FCS single-season record. The Oregon native also had 5,776 yards of total offense last season, and was just 33 yards away from Steve McNair's record of 5,799 yards set in 1994. Gubrud’s 368.6 passing yards per game was an Eastern Washington school record, breaking the record of 364.5 set by Bo Levi Mitchell in 2011.

Gubrud led the Eagles to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs, but would get eliminated by Youngstown State 40-38, on a last-second touchdown. Gubrud was named the 2016 FCS Player of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Columbus (Ohio) and finished third in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS. Along with all the awards, Gubrud was selected to six All-American teams in 2016, including a first team selection by Hero Sports.

The Eagles will open up their season against Texas Tech on September 2, here's a look at Eastern's 2017 schedule.

*Courtesy: EWU Athletics