EWU's Gubrud named preseason Big Sky Offensive Player of Year

The Big Sky Conference released their preseason all-conference teams. Three Montana Grizzly players made the list: Offensive Tackle David Reese, Wide Receiver Jerry Louie-McGee, and Outside Linebacker Josh Buss. One Montana State Bobcat player made the list as well, middle linebacker Mac Bignell.More >>
The Big Sky Conference announced on Monday that Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Gage Gubrud has been selected as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Gubrud will look to win his second consecutive Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year Award after his record-breaking performance for the Eagles last season.More >>
Three more Washington football players earned spots on a pair of preseason watch lists today. Dante Pettis has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. Meanwhile, both Azeem Victor and Kieshawn Bierria were listed by the Butkus Award.More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Washington State running back Jamal Morrow was named to the 2017 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Monday. Morrow was among the 46 players and one of six Pac-12 Conference players named to the watch list for the award.More >>
After a record-setting debut for the Eastern Washington University football team, junior quarterback Gage Gubrud has been picked to defend his title as the league's Offensive MVP, joining two other Eagles on the 2017 Big Sky Conference Preseason All-Conference Team announced Monday.More >>
Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.More >>
Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.More >>
DALLAS – Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were each named to preseason watch lists for the Bronco Nagurski and Outland Trophy, respectively, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Thursday.More >>
Four Husky football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation's best college defensive player. Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Azeem Victor were all given a spot on the preseason list.More >>
The Big Sky Conference announced on Monday that Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Gage Gubrud has been selected as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Gubrud will look to win his second consecutive Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year Award after his record-breaking performance for the Eagles last season.More >>
After a record-setting debut for the Eastern Washington University football team, junior quarterback Gage Gubrud has been picked to defend his title as the league's Offensive MVP, joining two other Eagles on the 2017 Big Sky Conference Preseason All-Conference Team announced Monday.More >>
High-scoring Steven Beo, a former two-time All-State guard from Richland, Wash., will transfer to Eastern Washington University from BYU and play for the Eagle men's basketball program.More >>
In a way, it was a blessing for former Eastern Washington University basketball player Jacob Wiley not to be chosen in the two rounds of the National Basketball Association Draft in Brooklyn, N.Y. But he'll wind up in Brooklyn anyway, as the Nets.More >>
Seniors Albert Havili, Andre Lino and Nic Sblendorio will join junior Gage Gubrud as the first captains in the head coaching career of Aaron Best, the first-year Eastern Washington University football coach announced Thursday (June 8).More >>
CHENEY, Wash. – Recent Eastern Washington University women's basketball alumna Ashli Payne has signed a contract to play basketball professionally for the Gold Coast Rollers of the Queensland Basketball League in Gold Coast, Queensland.
Eastern Washington University offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Fred Salanoa submitted his resignation this week and will return to Hawaii to be near his family, Eastern first-year head coach Aaron Best announced Wednesday.More >>
Seven-foot center Benas Griciunas from UNC Charlotte will spend his senior season as a graduate transfer at Eastern Washington University and play for Shantay Legans, the new EWU head men's basketball coach announced Thursday (May 25).More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the seeds and bracket for the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, hosted by Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
