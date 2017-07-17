UW's Pettis, Bierria & Victor earn watch list mentions

By Washington Athletics

Three more Washington football players earned spots on a pair of preseason watch lists today. Dante Pettis has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. Meanwhile, both Azeem Victor and Kieshawn Bierria were listed by the Butkus Award, which goes to the top college linebacker.



Pettis, a senior wide receiver and punt returner from San Clemente, Calif., earned second-team All-Pac-12 and second-team Academic All-Pac-12 last year, when he was also a Sporting News second-team All-America as a punt returner.



In 2016, he caught 53 passes for 822 yards and 15 touchdowns, the seventh-highest total in UW history. He also returned 25 punts for 287 yards and two scores. Pettis has a school-record five punt-return TDs in his career. He also threw a touchdown pass last year.



Former Husky linebacker Shaq Thompson, now a Carolina Panther, won the fifth annual Hornung Award in 2014.



Bierria, a senior from Carson, Calif., earned second-team All-Pac-12 last season, when he started all 14 games for the Pac-12 Champion Huskies. He led the nation in fumble recoveries, with five, and posted 70 tackles and two forced fumbles last season



Victor, a senior from Compton, Calif., was also an All-Pac-12 first-teamer in 2016, when he finished the season with 67 tackles in 10 games. Vea, a junior from Milpitas, Calif., is considered one of the nation's top defensive tackle prospects. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 last year.



Watch lists for 16 college football awards are being announced during this two-week stretch in July. Here's the full schedule:



Monday July 10: Bednarik Award / Maxwell Award

Tuesday July 11: Mackey Award / Rimington Trophy

Wednesday July 12: Lou Groza Award / Ray Guy Award

Thursday July 13: Bronko Nagurski Trophy / Outland Trophy

Friday July 14: Jim Thorpe Award

Monday July 17: Butkus Award / Paul Hornung Award

Tuesday July 18: Biletnikoff Award / Wuerffel Trophy

Wednesday July 19: Davey O'Brien Award

Thursday July 20: Doak Walker Award

Friday July 21: Walter Camp Award