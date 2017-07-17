WSU's Jamal Morrow named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

By Washington State Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Washington State running back Jamal Morrow was named to the 2017 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Monday.



Morrow was among the 46 players and one of six Pac-12 Conference players named to the watch list for the award given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Morrow becomes the first Cougar to be named to the Paul Hornung Watch List since the award was created in 2010.



A native of Menifee, Calif., Morrow earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention last season after leading the Cougars with 1,217 all-purpose yards, No. 21 in WSU single-season history. The redshirt-senior rushed for 575 yards and five touchdowns, tied for fourth on the team with 48 receptions for 488 yards and five touchdowns and also averaged 43.7 yards on three punt returns. Morrow served as the team captain all 13 games and finished second on the team with nine plays of 20+ yards.



The Paul Hornung Award, now in its eighth season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission, and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award Banquet presented by KentuckyOne Health, to be held at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on March 8, 2018. This will be The Paul Hornung Award's second year as an associate member of the prestigious National College Football Awards Association.



"We have a terrific Watch List again this year," said Paul Hornung, namesake of the Award, who legendary Coach Vince Lombardi called "the most versatile man ever to play the game." "I love the fact that we recognize players who have the skill and the right mind set to play anyplace on the field to help their team win games."



A panel of college football experts selects players for the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll based on performance each week during the season. A national selection committee comprised of 16 sports journalists and former NFL stars votes for the Hornung Award finalists and the winner, with fan voting powered by Texas Roadhouse comprising the 17th vote. College football fans nationwide will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite player during the regular season and again during the bowl season. Fan voting will open in late September and factor into the selection of the finalists and winner.