Indians drop high-scoring heartbreaker to Volcanoes

Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs rallied from a 4-0 deficit to within one goal on Sunday night in Portland, falling just short in a 4-3 loss to the Winterhawks in Game 2 of their first round playoff series.More >>
It wouldn’t be a surprise for a rookie 16-year-old forward to feel some nerves in his first Western Hockey League playoff game. Spokane Chiefs forward Luke Toporowski has no time for that.More >>
Johnson, 33, started 15 games last year for a Minnesota defense that led the NFL in total defense and scoring defense, and ranked second in both rush and pass defense.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs and Portland Winterhawks are set to face each other in the first round of the 2018 WHL Playoffs, marking the 11th time the two teams have met in the postseason.More >>
Willson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, appeared in 72 games over five seasons, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.More >>
Spokane Chiefs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Ty Smith were each named 2017-18 Western Conference First Team All-Stars.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.More >>
Vancouver started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Logan Warmoth advanced to second on a walk by Kacy Clemens and then scored on a single by Riley Adams.More >>
In the bottom of the ninth, Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Miguel Aparicio hit an RBI single, driving in Pedro Gonzalez to get within one.More >>
Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.More >>
Starting pitcher Tyler Phillips provided the tricks by striking out a dozen AquaSox, and the Indians got a much needed treat with a 3-2 win in front of 5,151 fans. Spokane's win over Everett moves them one step closer to winning the NWL North Division for the second half of the season.More >>
Ronald Rosario hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
Matt Whatley hit a three-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Spokane Indians beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-5 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the five-game series.More >>
Joe Barlow (6-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Schimpf (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Joseph Kuzia pitched two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season.More >>
Luis Lopez gave up three runs in three innings and recorded his first save of the season. With the win, Spokane improved to 6-2 against Salem-Keizer this season.More >>
In the top of the first, Tri-City grabbed the lead on a stolen base that scored Robbie Podorsky. The Dust Devils then added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Luis Asuncion hit an RBI single, while Josh Magee scored on a wild pitch in the ninthMore >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Thursday.More >>
