Indians drop high-scoring heartbreaker to Volcanoes

Indians drop high-scoring heartbreaker to Volcanoes

Posted:
Photo Courtesy: James Snook-Took By Snook Photo Courtesy: James Snook-Took By Snook

by Spokane Indians

Spokane, WASH. - 3,931 fans saw a heartbreaker at Avista Stadium, as the Spokane Indians fell to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-9 on Sunday for the Daddy Daughter Day Game presented by MultiCare Health System, K-102 Country, and The Splash.

The Spokane offense completely dominated early on, scoring in each of the first four innings of the game. Trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom half of the second inning, the Indians tied the game behind an Austin O'Banion RBI single and a wild pitch that brought home Kole Enright. With the game tied 3-3 heading into the third, Spokane kept the offensive attack going with a four-run inning. Melvin Novoa extended his hitting streak to a league-best ten games thanks to an RBI single that scored Andretty Cordero. The next batter, Cristian Inoa, brought home another Spokane run with an RBI double. Two batters later, O'Banion picked up his second RBI of the game thanks to a double that scored Inoa. The leftfielder finished 3-4 with two doubles and two RBI. When all was said and done Spokane took a 7-3 lead after three innings.

The Indians' offense wasn't done yet though. Spokane's home run and RBI leader Andretty Cordero added two more runs for the home team. The first baseman hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his eighth home run of the season which ties him for the most in the Northwest League. Cordero finished 1-4 with three RBI.

Up 9-3 after four innings, Spokane looked to be in control, but the Salem-Keizer offense kept chipping away throughout the remaining five innings. Kevin Rivera hit his first home run of the season in the sixth inning, a two-run blast to make it a 9-5 game. Later in the 8th inning the Volcanoes had a four-run inning of their own. Three-straight RBI singles from Malique Ziegler, Logan Baldwin, and Orlando Garcia brought in four more runs to tie the game, 9-9. The S-K offense finished the rally in the top of the ninth with a go-ahead solo home run by Gustavo Cabrera that proved to be the difference maker.

The Indians are currently six games back of first place Vancouver in the North Division with just seven games remaining in the first half of the season. Salem-Keizer remains four games behind first place Eugene in the South Division. All team records will reset at 0-0 when the second half of the season starts on July 24th.

The Indians and Volcanoes continue with game three of their five-game series on Monday for Bark in the Park #2 presented by the University of Washington Huskies, 103.9 BOB FM, and 94.1 The Bear. Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to the local animal shelters (SCRAPS, Spokanimal, and Humane Society). Stick around after the game and join the Puppy Parade on the field! The game starts at 6:30 PM with gates opening at 5:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at spokaneindians.com. Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.

