Mariners beat White Sox 4-2 to kick off second half of season

CHICAGO (AP) -- Robinson Cano hit a three-run drive on his first swing since connecting for the winning homer in the All-Star Game, helping James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Friday night.

Jean Segura added two hits and scored twice as Seattle started a six-game trip with its third win in four games. Paxton (8-3) struck out nine while pitching six effective innings in his third straight victory.

Cano, who went deep in the 10th inning of the American League's 2-1 victory Tuesday night in Miami, walked on four pitches in the first. He came up again with two on and one out in the third and drove James Shields' first pitch off the top of the wall in right-center for his 18th homer, giving the Mariners a 3-1 lead.

The 34-year-old Cano is batting .413 (38 for 92) with six homers and 20 RBIs in his career against Shields (2-2).

