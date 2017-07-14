Canadians score 2 runs in the 12th, beat Indians 4-3

The Indians begin a five-game series against the Volcanoes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams had a walk-off double with one out in the 12th inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 on Friday.

Logan Warmoth scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single.

The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th when Matt Whatley hit an RBI single, driving in Yonny Hernandez.

Grayson Huffman (2-0) got the win in relief while Josh Advocate (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Vancouver hit a season-high eight doubles in its victory.

For the Indians, Melvin Novoa homered and singled.

Vancouver improved to 7-1 against Spokane this season.