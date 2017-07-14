Spokane Chiefs' 1st round pick, Milos Fafrak signs agreement

Buffalo's hockey marathoners have overcome injuries, illness, fatigue and countless blisters to unofficially set the record for the longest continuous game.

Marcus Johansson among those traded from Washington Capitals, who lost in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs two years in a row.

The first Saturday at Wimbledon has plenty of sports celebrities in the Royal Box.

South Korea faces big obstacles in efforts to use Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to more toward reconciliation with North Korea.

The Arizona Coyotes have named Rick Tocchet as head coach, replacing Dave Tippett, who parted ways with the franchise after last season.

Sidney Crosby says he did not pay attention to those questioning whether he should continue playing hockey after suffering another concussion during the playoffs.

Steve Patterson and Rick Tocchet have returned to Phoenix to help the Arizona Coyotes become consistent on the ice and find a permanent home.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.

“We are very happy to officially welcome Milos and receive his commitment to our organization,” said Carter. “We expect him to be an important part of our team this season and look forward to seeing him at training camp in August.”

Fafrak, who turned 18 on July 8, is a 6-foot-3, 176-pound forward from Martin, Slovakia. He scored 11 goals and added 28 assists for 39 points in 44 games with the Slovak U18 team playing in the Slovak U20 Extraliga last season. He added two goals and two assists with Team Slovakia at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship.