Spokane Chiefs' 1st round pick, Milos Fafrak signs agreement - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane Chiefs' 1st round pick, Milos Fafrak signs agreement

Courtesy: Jakub Hamola Courtesy: Jakub Hamola

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.

“We are very happy to officially welcome Milos and receive his commitment to our organization,” said Carter. “We expect him to be an important part of our team this season and look forward to seeing him at training camp in August.”

Fafrak, who turned 18 on July 8, is a 6-foot-3, 176-pound forward from Martin, Slovakia. He scored 11 goals and added 28 assists for 39 points in 44 games with the Slovak U18 team playing in the Slovak U20 Extraliga last season. He added two goals and two assists with Team Slovakia at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Mariners beat White Sox 4-2 to kick off second half of season

    Mariners beat White Sox 4-2 to kick off second half of season

    Felix Hernandez gets the start for the Mariners on Saturday vs White SoxFelix Hernandez gets the start for the Mariners on Saturday vs White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) -- Robinson Cano hit a three-run drive on his first swing since connecting for the winning homer in the All-Star Game, helping James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Friday night. Jean Segura added two hits and scored twice as Seattle started a six-game trip with its third win in four games.

    More >>

    CHICAGO (AP) -- Robinson Cano hit a three-run drive on his first swing since connecting for the winning homer in the All-Star Game, helping James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Friday night. Jean Segura added two hits and scored twice as Seattle started a six-game trip with its third win in four games.

    More >>

  • Canadians score 2 runs in the 12th, beat Indians 4-3

    Canadians score 2 runs in the 12th, beat Indians 4-3

    The Indians begin a five-game series against the VolcanoesThe Indians begin a five-game series against the Volcanoes

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams had a walk-off double with one out in the 12th inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 on Friday. Logan Warmoth scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single. The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th when Matt Whatley hit an RBI single.

    More >>

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams had a walk-off double with one out in the 12th inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 on Friday. Logan Warmoth scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single. The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th when Matt Whatley hit an RBI single.

    More >>

  • Spokane Chiefs' 1st round pick, Milos Fafrak signs agreement

    Spokane Chiefs' 1st round pick, Milos Fafrak signs agreement

    Courtesy: Jakub HamolaCourtesy: Jakub Hamola

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.

    More >>
    •   

  • Spokane ChiefsSpokane ChiefsMore>>

  • Spokane Chiefs' 1st round pick, Milos Fafrak signs agreement

    Spokane Chiefs' 1st round pick, Milos Fafrak signs agreement

    Courtesy: Jakub HamolaCourtesy: Jakub Hamola

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.

    More >>

  • Former Spokane Chiefs star Tyler Johnson re-signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

    Former Spokane Chiefs star Tyler Johnson re-signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

    Courtesy: Tampa Bay LightningCourtesy: Tampa Bay Lightning

    TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.

    More >>

    TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.

    More >>

  • Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe invited to Maple Leafs' Development Camp

    Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe invited to Maple Leafs' Development Camp

    McIndoe scored 17 goals and 26 points last seasonMcIndoe scored 17 goals and 26 points last season

    Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.

    More >>

    Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.