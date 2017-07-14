UW's Taylor Rapp named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

UW's Taylor Rapp named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list

Courtesy: Washington Athletics Courtesy: Washington Athletics

By Washington Athletics

Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back.
 
Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.
 
A sophomore from Bellingham, Wash., Rapp was the Pac-12's Defensive Freshman of the Year and a freshman All-America selection in 2016, when he was also the Pac-12 Championship Game MVP.
 
As a true freshman, he notched 53 tackles and four interceptions.
 
Watch lists for 16 college football awards are being announced during this two-week stretch in July. Here's the full schedule:


Monday July 10: Bednarik Award / Maxwell Award
Tuesday July 11: Mackey Award / Rimington Trophy
Wednesday July 12: Lou Groza Award / Ray Guy Award
Thursday July 13: Bronko Nagurski Trophy / Outland Trophy
Friday July 14: Jim Thorpe Award
Monday July 17: Butkus Award / Paul Hornung Award
Tuesday July 18: Biletnikoff Award / Wuerffel Trophy
Wednesday July 19: Davey O'Brien Award
Thursday July 20: Doak Walker Award
Friday July 21: Walter Camp Award

