Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Canadians 5-3

Indians give up 5 runs in the first two innings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Brandon Polizzi tripled and singled as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 5-3 on Thursday.

The home run by Adams scored Cullen Large and Logan Warmoth to give the Canadians a 3-0 lead.

After Vancouver added two runs in the second when Polizzi scored on a balk and Reggie Pruitt scored on a sacrifice fly, the Indians cut into the deficit in the third inning when Tyler Ratliff hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Andretty Cordero.

Chris Hall (1-0) got the win in relief while Spokane starter Alex Speas (0-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game. William Ouellette retired the side in order for his third save of the season.

For the Indians, Ratliff doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Vancouver improved to 6-1 against Spokane this season.