Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Canadians 5-3 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Canadians 5-3

Indians give up 5 runs in the first two innings Indians give up 5 runs in the first two innings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Brandon Polizzi tripled and singled as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 5-3 on Thursday.

The home run by Adams scored Cullen Large and Logan Warmoth to give the Canadians a 3-0 lead.

After Vancouver added two runs in the second when Polizzi scored on a balk and Reggie Pruitt scored on a sacrifice fly, the Indians cut into the deficit in the third inning when Tyler Ratliff hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Andretty Cordero.

Chris Hall (1-0) got the win in relief while Spokane starter Alex Speas (0-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game. William Ouellette retired the side in order for his third save of the season.

For the Indians, Ratliff doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Vancouver improved to 6-1 against Spokane this season.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Canadians 5-3

    Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Canadians 5-3

    Indians give up 5 runs in the first two inningsIndians give up 5 runs in the first two innings

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Brandon Polizzi tripled and singled as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 5-3 on Thursday.

    More >>

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Brandon Polizzi tripled and singled as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 5-3 on Thursday.

    More >>

  • Spokane Empire RB Trevor Kennedy thanks Spokane for their support

    Spokane Empire RB Trevor Kennedy thanks Spokane for their support

    Kennedy and the Empire hosting the Intense Conference ChampionshipKennedy and the Empire hosting the Intense Conference Championship

    On Wednesday, the Spokane Empire announced that they will cease operations and not play football in 2018. This news came as a surprise to many players, including running back Trevor Kennedy, who said he was appreciative for all the support Spokane has given the Empire.

    More >>

    On Wednesday, the Spokane Empire announced that they will cease operations and not play football in 2018. This news came as a surprise to many players, including running back Trevor Kennedy, who said he was appreciative for all the support Spokane has given the Empire.

    More >>

  • Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

    Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

    Spokane has now won 3 of their last 4 gamesSpokane has now won 3 of their last 4 games
    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Wednesday. Spokane started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run single by Miguel Aparicio. Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when David Jacob hit a grand slam. The Indians tacked on another run in the seventh when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, sc...More >>
    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Wednesday. Spokane started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run single by Miguel Aparicio. Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when David Jacob hit a grand slam. The Indians tacked on another run in the seventh when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, sc...More >>
    •   

  • Spokane IndiansSpokane IndiansMore>>

  • Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Canadians 5-3

    Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Canadians 5-3

    Indians give up 5 runs in the first two inningsIndians give up 5 runs in the first two innings

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Brandon Polizzi tripled and singled as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 5-3 on Thursday.

    More >>

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Brandon Polizzi tripled and singled as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 5-3 on Thursday.

    More >>

  • Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

    Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

    Spokane has now won 3 of their last 4 gamesSpokane has now won 3 of their last 4 games
    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Wednesday. Spokane started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run single by Miguel Aparicio. Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when David Jacob hit a grand slam. The Indians tacked on another run in the seventh when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, sc...More >>
    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Wednesday. Spokane started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run single by Miguel Aparicio. Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when David Jacob hit a grand slam. The Indians tacked on another run in the seventh when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, sc...More >>

  • Cordero homers in 3rd straight game, as Indians beat Hops 6-3

    Cordero homers in 3rd straight game, as Indians beat Hops 6-3

    Indians begin three-game series against Canadians on WednesdayIndians begin three-game series against Canadians on Wednesday

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.