Spokane Empire RB Trevor Kennedy thanks Spokane for their support

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
On Wednesday, the Spokane Empire announced that they will cease operations and not play football in 2018. This news came as a surprise to many players, including running back Trevor Kennedy, who said he was appreciative for all the support Spokane has given the Empire.

"Thank you Spokane for making this experience pleasurable, for making it awesome," Kennedy said. "I just want you guys to know that I will not forget any of you. You guys made everything, with everything you have done for us and coming out and watching us week end and week out, no matter what. You guys are amazing and I just want to make that known."

Kennedy spent two seasons with the Spokane Empire, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, despite missing the final three games due to injury. Kennedy finished his rookie campaign leading the Indoor Football League in rushing touchdowns (28) and second in the league in rushing yards (720). The rookie also added 35 receptions for 273 yards and nine touchdowns, while finishing third in the league in all-purpose yards (1,613) during the 2016 season. In 2017, Kennedy rushed for nine touchdowns and 298 yards, leading the Empire to an 8-8 record.

Kennedy spent time with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, and also played with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

