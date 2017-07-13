Spokane Empire RB Trevor Kennedy thanks Spokane for their support

On Wednesday, the Spokane Empire announced that they will cease operations and not play football in 2018. This news came as a surprise to many players, including running back Trevor Kennedy, who said he was appreciative for all the support Spokane has given the Empire.More >>
The Spokane Empire have announced that they will cease operations and will not be be playing football in the 2018 season. The Empire's franchise began as the Spokane Shock in the summer of 2005 as a part of the af2 league. During their time in the af2, the Shock won the league championship in 2006 and 2009, while also making the playoffs every year in the league (2006-2009).More >>
Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.More >>
Spokane, Washington – The Indoor Football League announced the All-IFL First and Second Team honors for the 2017 regular season. Two Empire players were selected. Both Empire players selected were members of the Empire defense that proved dominate throughout the 2017 season.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) will travel to Salt Lake on Friday to take on the Screaming Eagles (4-11, 3-8) and wrap up the 2017 regular season. This is a must-win game for the Empire if they want to make the Intense Conference playoffs.More >>
Spokane Empire SPOKANE, WA - The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) were defeated by the Iowa Barnstormers (13-2, 8-2) in Week 17 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA by a score of 58-28. It only took three snaps for the Barnstormers to score, as quarterback Travis Partridge connected with Brady Roland to quickly go up 7-0. Spokane signal caller Aaron Wilmer took over and though having success running the ball himself, he could not connect with a pass t...More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) will travel to Des Moines on Friday to take on the Iowa Barnstormers (12-2, 8-2), with their sights set on the playoffs. This will be the Empire's second-to-last game before they finish up the regular season against the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles on June 16th.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) are in danger of missing the playoffs after they fell to the Arizona Rattlers (10-4, 7-1) on Saturday, 33-16. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Empire could miss the playoffs after appearing in the 2016 United Bowl.More >>
Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-5, 7-3) will play their final home game of the season against the Arizona Rattlers (9-4, 6-1) on Saturday. The Empire snapped a three-game losing streak last week when they beat the Colorado Crush.More >>
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Brandon Polizzi tripled and singled as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 5-3 on Thursday.More >>
On Wednesday, the Spokane Empire announced that they will cease operations and not play football in 2018. This news came as a surprise to many players, including running back Trevor Kennedy, who said he was appreciative for all the support Spokane has given the Empire.More >>
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Jordan Morris' second goal of the game broke a tie in the 76th minute, and the United States edged tiny Martinique 3-2 Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after wasting a two-goal lead against a team that is not even a member of FIFA.More >>
The Spokane Empire have announced that they will cease operations and will not be be playing football in the 2018 season. The Empire's franchise began as the Spokane Shock in the summer of 2005 as a part of the af2 league. During their time in the af2, the Shock won the league championship in 2006 and 2009, while also making the playoffs every year in the league (2006-2009).More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.More >>
Watch all of the NHL draft highlights here in the Path to the Draft, including the moments the four Tri-City Americans were selected. Brought to you by Russ Dean RV and Hockey Source.More >>
MIAMI (AP) - A new-look All-Star Game ended with an old-time score. Robinson Cano homered off Cubs closer Wade Davis leading off the 10th inning and the American League beat the National League 2-1 Tuesday night in an All-Star Game dominated by this era's flame-throwers, rather than its standout sluggers.More >>
ESPN Insiders Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Mike Sando ranked the 32 teams across the league based on which ones they feel are in the best shape for the next three seasons. The panel scored teams based on their roster (excluding the quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using a scale.More >>
Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.More >>
