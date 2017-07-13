WSU's O’Connell and Mata'afa named to award watch lists

Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.More >>
DALLAS – Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were each named to preseason watch lists for the Bronco Nagurski and Outland Trophy, respectively, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Thursday.More >>
Four Husky football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation's best college defensive player. Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Azeem Victor were all given a spot on the preseason list.More >>
Four Washington football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top interior lineman. Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, and offensive linemen Coleman Shelton and Trey Adams were all among the 81 players on the watch list.More >>
Every year, Camp Goodtimes gives kids who have had cancer or been touched by cancer, the chance to just be kids. This year the Gonzaga men's basketball team paid a visit to the kids and gave the campers a chance to make some new friends.More >>
LOS ANGELES – Kelsey Plum is one of five nominees up for a 2017 ESPY award in the category of Best Female College Athlete. The ESPYS will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12).More >>
Washington's Drew Sample and Coleman Shelton have been named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy, respectively. The Mackey Award is given to the nation's top college tight end while the Rimington Trophy honors the top center in the country.More >>
BELLEVUE, Wash. – Five Washington State Cougars were named West Coast League All-Stars, league president Brian Sloan announced Monday. The five selections are the most from any school represented in the league. Outfielders Derek Chapman, JJ Hancock and Dugan Shirer, along with infielder Dillon Plew and right-handed pitcher Collin Maier each earned WCL All-Star selections.More >>
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Three Washington State Cougars received spots on two national preseason award watch lists, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. Quarterback Luke Falk and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were both placed on the Maxwell Award Watch List for the National Player of the YearMore >>
Four Huskies earned a spot on one of two prestigious preseason watch lists today. Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin were named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list, while Azeem Victor and Vita Vea made the list for the Bednarik Award.More >>
DALLAS – Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were each named to preseason watch lists for the Bronco Nagurski and Outland Trophy, respectively, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Thursday.More >>
BELLEVUE, Wash. – Five Washington State Cougars were named West Coast League All-Stars, league president Brian Sloan announced Monday. The five selections are the most from any school represented in the league. Outfielders Derek Chapman, JJ Hancock and Dugan Shirer, along with infielder Dillon Plew and right-handed pitcher Collin Maier each earned WCL All-Star selections.More >>
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Three Washington State Cougars received spots on two national preseason award watch lists, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. Quarterback Luke Falk and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were both placed on the Maxwell Award Watch List for the National Player of the YearMore >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Continuing to show off the Cougars long history of elite international talent, a pair of Washington State women's basketball players will be competing in the 2017 FIBA U-20 European Championships this summer.More >>
Sports Illustrated released their list of the top 100 players in college football on Friday and two Washington State stars made the cut. Quarterback Luke Falk was ranked No. 79 and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell was ranked No. 18. In total, the Pac-12 had 12 players make the list, but not one in the top 10.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball will host six nonconference games at Pullman, along with one at Spokane Arena, head men's basketball coach Ernie Kent announced Thursday, along with the complete 2017-18 WSU men's basketball nonconference schedule and the Pac-12 weekly matchups.More >>
Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.More >>
NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.More >>
Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.More >>
