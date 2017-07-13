Nagurski Trophy watch list includes four Huskies - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Nagurski Trophy watch list includes four Huskies

Courtesy: Washington Athletics Courtesy: Washington Athletics

By Washington Athletics

Four Husky football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation's best college defensive player.
 
Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Azeem Victor were all given a spot on the preseason list.
 
Gaines, a senior from La Habra, Calif., was a second-team Academic All-Pac-12 and honorable All-Pac-12 pick last year, when he started all 14 games. He was also honorable mention all-conference as a redshirt freshman in 2015.
 
Rapp, a sophomore from Bellingham, Wash., was the Pac-12's Defensive Freshman of the Year and a freshman All-America selection in 2016, when he was also the Pac-12 Championship Game MVP. As a true freshman, he notched 53 tackles and four interceptions.
 
Vea, a junior from Milpitas, Calif., is considered one of the nation's top defensive tackle prospects. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 and Academic All-Pac-12 last year.
 
Victor, a senior from Compton, Calif., was also an All-Pac-12 first-teamer in 2016, when he finished the season with 67 tackles in 10 games. He was also honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2015, when he was 10th in the conference in total tackles.
 
Watch lists for 16 college football awards are being announced during this two-week stretch in July. Here's the full schedule:
 
Monday July 10: Bednarik Award / Maxwell Award
Tuesday July 11: Mackey Award / Rimington Trophy
Wednesday July 12: Lou Groza Award / Ray Guy Award
Thursday July 13: Bronko Nagurski Trophy / Outland Trophy
Friday July 14: Jim Thorpe Award
Monday July 17: Butkus Award / Paul Hornung Award
Tuesday July 18: Biletnikoff Award / Wuerffel Trophy
Wednesday July 19: Davey O'Brien Award
Thursday July 20: Doak Walker Award
Friday July 21: Walter Camp Award

