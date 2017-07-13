Four Huskies named to Outland Trophy preseason watch list

By Washington Athletics

Four Washington football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top interior lineman.

Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, and offensive linemen Coleman Shelton and Trey Adams were all among the 81 players on the watch list.



Adams, a junior offensive tackle from Wenatchee, earned first-team All-Pac-12 and second-team All-America as a sophomore last season, when he started all 14 games for the conference champions at leaft tackle. As a true freshman in 2015, he started nine of 13 games.



Gaines, a senior defensive tackle from La Habra, Calif., was a second-team Academic All-Pac-12 and honorable All-Pac-12 pick last year, when he started all 14 games. He was also honorable mention all-conference as a redshirt freshman in 2015.



Shelton, a senior center from Pasadena, Calif., is easily the most experienced offensive lineman on the team, having started all 27 games over the last two seasons, as well as seven more in 2014. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 as well as honorable mention Academic All-Pac-12 last year.



Vea, a junior defensive lineman from Milpitas, Calif., is considered one of the nation's top defensive tackle prospects. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 last year.



Watch lists for 16 college football awards are being announced during this two-week stretch in July. Here's the full schedule:



Monday July 10: Bednarik Award / Maxwell Award

Tuesday July 11: Mackey Award / Rimington Trophy

Wednesday July 12: Lou Groza Award / Ray Guy Award

Thursday July 13: Bronko Nagurski Trophy / Outland Trophy

Friday July 14: Jim Thorpe Award

Monday July 17: Butkus Award / Paul Hornung Award

Tuesday July 18: Biletnikoff Award / Wuerffel Trophy

Wednesday July 19: Davey O'Brien Award

Thursday July 20: Doak Walker Award

Friday July 21: Walter Camp Award