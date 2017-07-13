Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

Spokane has now won 3 of their last 4 games Spokane has now won 3 of their last 4 games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Wednesday.

Spokane started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run single by Miguel Aparicio.

Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when David Jacob hit a grand slam.

The Indians tacked on another run in the seventh when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ratliff.

Vancouver missed a scoring opportunity in the fifth, when Jacob flew out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Lucas Jacobsen (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Wilfri Aleton (2-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Alex Eubanks retired the side in order for his second save of the season.

Spokane took advantage of some erratic Vancouver pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

For the Canadians, Jacob homered and singled, driving home four runs.

Despite the loss, Vancouver is 5-1 against Spokane this season.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

    Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

    Spokane has now won 3 of their last 4 gamesSpokane has now won 3 of their last 4 games
    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Wednesday. Spokane started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run single by Miguel Aparicio. Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when David Jacob hit a grand slam. The Indians tacked on another run in the seventh when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, sc...More >>
    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Wednesday. Spokane started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run single by Miguel Aparicio. Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when David Jacob hit a grand slam. The Indians tacked on another run in the seventh when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, sc...More >>

  • Sounders' Jordan Morris scores twice in USA's victory over Martinique

    Sounders' Jordan Morris scores twice in USA's victory over Martinique

    Courtesy: Twitter/ @SoundersFCCourtesy: Twitter/ @SoundersFC

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Jordan Morris' second goal of the game broke a tie in the 76th minute, and the United States edged tiny Martinique 3-2 Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after wasting a two-goal lead against a team that is not even a member of FIFA.

    More >>

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Jordan Morris' second goal of the game broke a tie in the 76th minute, and the United States edged tiny Martinique 3-2 Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after wasting a two-goal lead against a team that is not even a member of FIFA.

    More >>

  • Spokane Empire to cease operations and will not play football in 2018

    Spokane Empire to cease operations and will not play football in 2018

    The Spokane Empire will not play football in the 2018The Spokane Empire will not play football in the 2018

    The Spokane Empire have announced that they will cease operations and will not be be playing football in the 2018 season. The Empire's franchise began as the Spokane Shock in the summer of 2005 as a part of the af2 league. During their time in the af2, the Shock won the league championship in 2006 and 2009, while also making the playoffs every year in the league (2006-2009).

    More >>

    The Spokane Empire have announced that they will cease operations and will not be be playing football in the 2018 season. The Empire's franchise began as the Spokane Shock in the summer of 2005 as a part of the af2 league. During their time in the af2, the Shock won the league championship in 2006 and 2009, while also making the playoffs every year in the league (2006-2009).

    More >>
    •   

  • Spokane IndiansSpokane IndiansMore>>

  • Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

    Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

    Spokane has now won 3 of their last 4 gamesSpokane has now won 3 of their last 4 games
    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Wednesday. Spokane started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run single by Miguel Aparicio. Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when David Jacob hit a grand slam. The Indians tacked on another run in the seventh when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, sc...More >>
    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Wednesday. Spokane started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run single by Miguel Aparicio. Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when David Jacob hit a grand slam. The Indians tacked on another run in the seventh when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, sc...More >>

  • Cordero homers in 3rd straight game, as Indians beat Hops 6-3

    Cordero homers in 3rd straight game, as Indians beat Hops 6-3

    Indians begin three-game series against Canadians on WednesdayIndians begin three-game series against Canadians on Wednesday

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.

    More >>

  • Indians lose heartbreaker to Hillsboro on SWX

    Indians lose heartbreaker to Hillsboro on SWX

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.