Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Jordan Morris' second goal of the game broke a tie in the 76th minute, and the United States edged tiny Martinique 3-2 Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after wasting a two-goal lead against a team that is not even a member of FIFA.More >>
The Spokane Empire have announced that they will cease operations and will not be be playing football in the 2018 season. The Empire's franchise began as the Spokane Shock in the summer of 2005 as a part of the af2 league. During their time in the af2, the Shock won the league championship in 2006 and 2009, while also making the playoffs every year in the league (2006-2009).More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.More >>
Watch all of the NHL draft highlights here in the Path to the Draft, including the moments the four Tri-City Americans were selected. Brought to you by Russ Dean RV and Hockey Source.More >>
MIAMI (AP) - A new-look All-Star Game ended with an old-time score. Robinson Cano homered off Cubs closer Wade Davis leading off the 10th inning and the American League beat the National League 2-1 Tuesday night in an All-Star Game dominated by this era's flame-throwers, rather than its standout sluggers.More >>
ESPN Insiders Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Mike Sando ranked the 32 teams across the league based on which ones they feel are in the best shape for the next three seasons. The panel scored teams based on their roster (excluding the quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using a scale.More >>
Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.More >>
Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win. William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.More >>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday. Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run. Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.More >>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Ryan Metzler had four hits and three RBI, and Ryan Luna pitched six scoreless innings as the Boise Hawks defeated the Spokane Indians 11-4 on Thursday. Luna (1-0) allowed four hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Kole Enright hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday. The home run by Enright scored Yohel Pozo to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils over the Spokane Indians in a 4-3 win on Tuesday. Ramirez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs. Tri-City took the lead in the first when Tre Carter hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Chris Mattison.More >>
