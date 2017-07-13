Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

Spokane has now won 3 of their last 4 games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Wednesday.

Spokane started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run single by Miguel Aparicio.

Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when David Jacob hit a grand slam.

The Indians tacked on another run in the seventh when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ratliff.

Vancouver missed a scoring opportunity in the fifth, when Jacob flew out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Lucas Jacobsen (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Wilfri Aleton (2-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Alex Eubanks retired the side in order for his second save of the season.

Spokane took advantage of some erratic Vancouver pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

For the Canadians, Jacob homered and singled, driving home four runs.

Despite the loss, Vancouver is 5-1 against Spokane this season.