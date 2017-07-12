Sounders' Jordan Morris scores twice in USA's victory over Marti - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Sounders' Jordan Morris scores twice in USA's victory over Martinique

Courtesy: Twitter/ @SoundersFC Courtesy: Twitter/ @SoundersFC

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Jordan Morris' second goal of the game broke a tie in the 76th minute, and the United States edged tiny Martinique 3-2 Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after wasting a two-goal lead against a team that is not even a member of FIFA.
    
Failing to break through in the first half, the U.S. built a 2-0 lead on goals by Omar Gonzalez in the 53rd minute and Morris in the 64th.
    
But Martinique, a French overseas department, tied the score on a pair of goals by Kevin Parsemain, the first a long-range shot that went past goalkeeper Brad Guzan on a bounce and the second a pass that hit Parsemain and went in on the deflection.
    
The U.S., which opened last weekend with a 1-1 tie against Panama, completes group play Saturday against Nicaragua in Cleveland.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

    Indians get 10 hits in 6-4 victory over Canadians

    Spokane has now won 3 of their last 4 gamesSpokane has now won 3 of their last 4 games
    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Wednesday. Spokane started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run single by Miguel Aparicio. Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when David Jacob hit a grand slam. The Indians tacked on another run in the seventh when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, sc...More >>
    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 on Wednesday. Spokane started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a three-run single by Miguel Aparicio. Following the big inning, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when David Jacob hit a grand slam. The Indians tacked on another run in the seventh when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, sc...More >>

  • Sounders' Jordan Morris scores twice in USA's victory over Martinique

    Sounders' Jordan Morris scores twice in USA's victory over Martinique

    Courtesy: Twitter/ @SoundersFCCourtesy: Twitter/ @SoundersFC

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Jordan Morris' second goal of the game broke a tie in the 76th minute, and the United States edged tiny Martinique 3-2 Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after wasting a two-goal lead against a team that is not even a member of FIFA.

    More >>

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Jordan Morris' second goal of the game broke a tie in the 76th minute, and the United States edged tiny Martinique 3-2 Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after wasting a two-goal lead against a team that is not even a member of FIFA.

    More >>

  • Spokane Empire to cease operations and will not play football in 2018

    Spokane Empire to cease operations and will not play football in 2018

    The Spokane Empire will not play football in the 2018The Spokane Empire will not play football in the 2018

    The Spokane Empire have announced that they will cease operations and will not be be playing football in the 2018 season. The Empire's franchise began as the Spokane Shock in the summer of 2005 as a part of the af2 league. During their time in the af2, the Shock won the league championship in 2006 and 2009, while also making the playoffs every year in the league (2006-2009).

    More >>

    The Spokane Empire have announced that they will cease operations and will not be be playing football in the 2018 season. The Empire's franchise began as the Spokane Shock in the summer of 2005 as a part of the af2 league. During their time in the af2, the Shock won the league championship in 2006 and 2009, while also making the playoffs every year in the league (2006-2009).

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.