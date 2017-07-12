Gonzaga basketball players visit Camp Goodtimes to help kids touched by cancer

Every year, Camp Goodtimes gives kids who have had cancer or been touched by cancer, the chance to just be kids. This year the Gonzaga men's basketball team paid a visit to the kids and gave the campers a chance to make some new friends. Three months after the Zags made history in the big dance -- it was a smaller dance party that gave these campers a chance to forget everything outside - and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Our Lindsay Joy has the story of how the Gonzaga basketball players helped make memories for the kids at Camp Goodtimes and how they impacted their lives.