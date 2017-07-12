Gonzaga basketball players visit Camp Goodtimes to help kids touched by cancer

Every year, Camp Goodtimes gives kids who have had cancer or been touched by cancer, the chance to just be kids. This year the Gonzaga men's basketball team paid a visit to the kids and gave the campers a chance to make some new friends.More >>
LOS ANGELES – Kelsey Plum is one of five nominees up for a 2017 ESPY award in the category of Best Female College Athlete. The ESPYS will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12).More >>
Washington's Drew Sample and Coleman Shelton have been named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy, respectively. The Mackey Award is given to the nation's top college tight end while the Rimington Trophy honors the top center in the country.More >>
BELLEVUE, Wash. – Five Washington State Cougars were named West Coast League All-Stars, league president Brian Sloan announced Monday. The five selections are the most from any school represented in the league. Outfielders Derek Chapman, JJ Hancock and Dugan Shirer, along with infielder Dillon Plew and right-handed pitcher Collin Maier each earned WCL All-Star selections.More >>
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Three Washington State Cougars received spots on two national preseason award watch lists, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. Quarterback Luke Falk and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were both placed on the Maxwell Award Watch List for the National Player of the YearMore >>
Four Huskies earned a spot on one of two prestigious preseason watch lists today. Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin were named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list, while Azeem Victor and Vita Vea made the list for the Bednarik Award.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Continuing to show off the Cougars long history of elite international talent, a pair of Washington State women's basketball players will be competing in the 2017 FIBA U-20 European Championships this summer.More >>
Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.More >>
Eight more players will join the Montana State University Billings baseball team for the 2018 season announced head coach Aaron Sutton on Sunday.More >>
High-scoring Steven Beo, a former two-time All-State guard from Richland, Wash., will transfer to Eastern Washington University from BYU and play for the Eagle men's basketball program.More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Zach Collins, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Acquired in a draft day trade with Sacramento, Collins (7-0, 230) was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.More >>
Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.More >>
Portland State Basketball Coach Barret Peery has announced the addition of graduate transfer Ryan Edwards to the Viking program for the 2017-18 season. Edwards has signed a grant-in-aid contract and entered school for summer term. Edwards has played three seasons with one redshirt season at Gonzaga University.More >>
Jordan Mathews is walking in the footsteps of former Gonzaga teammate Kyle Wiltjer, following the Houston Rocket's path to the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mathews drew attention from three NBA teams about possibly playing for their Summer League team and ultimately chose the New Orleans Pelicans.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—Two more Gonzaga baseball players realized their dreams of signing a professional contract this week as Justin Jacobs signed as a free agent with the Texas Rangers and Jake Roberts came to terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jacobs enters the pro ranks coming off a strong senior campaign.More >>
Our Sam Adams got a chance to talk with Gonzaga's Zach Collins after he was selected 10th overall in this year's NBA Draft. Collins talks about how his work ethic brought him to the position he's in and how he plans to use that to help the Portland Trailblazers.More >>
