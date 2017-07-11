Seahawks No. 2 in ESPN's 'future' power rankings - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seahawks No. 2 in ESPN's 'future' power rankings

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks

By Seattle Seahawks

ESPN Insiders Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Mike Sando ranked the 32 teams across the league based on which ones they feel are in the best shape for the next three seasons.

The panel scored teams based on their roster (excluding the quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using a scale ranging from 40 (F-) to 100 (A+). Using their averages, each category was weighted to create an overall score for each team.

With a score of 86.43, the Seahawks placed second on the list behind Super Bowl LI champions New England (90.12). Here’s why the panel of insiders believe the Seahawks graded so highly: 

Does any team find more value in places that are otherwise not regarded as gold mines? The Seahawks build the depth of their roster through late-round picks -- as is the case around the league -- but also have found stars that are foundational pieces at discounted rates in free agency (Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril arrived on modest deals) and in the middle rounds of the draft (Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and more).

Here's a complete list of ESPN's rankings:

Rank     Team                               2016 Record

1.         New England Patriots        14-2

2.          Seattle Seahawks            10-5-1

3.          Atlanta Falcons                11-5

4.          Green Bay Packers          10-6

5.          Pittsburgh Steelers           11-5

6.          Dallas Cowboys                13-3

7.          Oakland Raiders               12-4

8.          Kansas City Chiefs           12-4

9.          Tennessee Titans              9-7 

10.         Tampa Bay Buccaneers    9-7

11.          New York Giants             11-5

12.          Indianapolis Colts            8-8

13.          Carolina Panthers            6-10

14.          Cincinnati Bengals           6-9-1

15.          Denver Broncos                9-7

16.           Minnesota Vikings           8-8

17.           Baltimore Ravens            8-8

18.           Detroit Lions                   9-7

19.           Philadelphia Eagles         7-9

20.           San Diego Chargers        5-11

21.           Miami Dolphins              10-6

22.           Arizona Cardinals           7-8-1

23.           Houston Texans              9-7

24.           Washington Redskins     8-7-1

25.           New Orleans Saints        7-9

26.           Buffalo Bills                    7-9

27.           Jacksonville Jaguars       3-13

28.           St. Louis Rams              4-12

29.           Chicago Bears               3-13

30.           San Francisco 49ers      2-14

31.           New York Jets               5-11

32.           Cleveland Browns           1-15

 

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Seahawks No. 2 in ESPN's 'future' power rankings

    Seahawks No. 2 in ESPN's 'future' power rankings

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    ESPN Insiders Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Mike Sando ranked the 32 teams across the league based on which ones they feel are in the best shape for the next three seasons. The panel scored teams based on their roster (excluding the quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using a scale.

    More >>

    ESPN Insiders Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Mike Sando ranked the 32 teams across the league based on which ones they feel are in the best shape for the next three seasons. The panel scored teams based on their roster (excluding the quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using a scale.

    More >>

  • Spokane native Brett Rypien nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

    Spokane native Brett Rypien nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

    Courtesy: Boise State AthleticsCourtesy: Boise State Athletics

    Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.

    More >>

    Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.

    More >>

  • Cordero homers in 3rd straight game, as Indians beat Hops 6-3

    Cordero homers in 3rd straight game, as Indians beat Hops 6-3

    Indians begin three-game series against Canadians on WednesdayIndians begin three-game series against Canadians on Wednesday

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.