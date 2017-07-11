Seahawks No. 2 in ESPN's 'future' power rankings

By Seattle Seahawks

ESPN Insiders Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Mike Sando ranked the 32 teams across the league based on which ones they feel are in the best shape for the next three seasons.

The panel scored teams based on their roster (excluding the quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using a scale ranging from 40 (F-) to 100 (A+). Using their averages, each category was weighted to create an overall score for each team.

With a score of 86.43, the Seahawks placed second on the list behind Super Bowl LI champions New England (90.12). Here’s why the panel of insiders believe the Seahawks graded so highly:

Does any team find more value in places that are otherwise not regarded as gold mines? The Seahawks build the depth of their roster through late-round picks -- as is the case around the league -- but also have found stars that are foundational pieces at discounted rates in free agency (Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril arrived on modest deals) and in the middle rounds of the draft (Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and more).

Here's a complete list of ESPN's rankings:

Rank Team 2016 Record

1. New England Patriots 14-2

2. Seattle Seahawks 10-5-1

3. Atlanta Falcons 11-5

4. Green Bay Packers 10-6

5. Pittsburgh Steelers 11-5

6. Dallas Cowboys 13-3

7. Oakland Raiders 12-4

8. Kansas City Chiefs 12-4

9. Tennessee Titans 9-7

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-7

11. New York Giants 11-5

12. Indianapolis Colts 8-8

13. Carolina Panthers 6-10

14. Cincinnati Bengals 6-9-1

15. Denver Broncos 9-7

16. Minnesota Vikings 8-8

17. Baltimore Ravens 8-8

18. Detroit Lions 9-7

19. Philadelphia Eagles 7-9

20. San Diego Chargers 5-11

21. Miami Dolphins 10-6

22. Arizona Cardinals 7-8-1

23. Houston Texans 9-7

24. Washington Redskins 8-7-1

25. New Orleans Saints 7-9

26. Buffalo Bills 7-9

27. Jacksonville Jaguars 3-13

28. St. Louis Rams 4-12

29. Chicago Bears 3-13

30. San Francisco 49ers 2-14

31. New York Jets 5-11

32. Cleveland Browns 1-15