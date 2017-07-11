UW's Kelsey Plum up for ESPY: Best Female College Athlete

By Washington Athletics

LOS ANGELES – Kelsey Plum is one of five nominees up for a 2017 ESPY award in the category of Best Female College Athlete. The ESPYS will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12).



After an historic senior campaign, the Poway, Calif. native joins some of the nation's best in their respective sports: Stanford's Inky Ajanaku (volleyball), Florida's Kelly Barnhill (softball), West Virginia's Kadeisha Buchanan (soccer) and Maryland's Zoe Stukenberg (lacrosse) are all on the ballot.



Plum became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, finishing her career with 3,527 points. She led the nation in scoring her senior season, averaging 31.7 points per game.



In her final year, Plum also broke the NCAA single-season scoring record with 1,109 points and the 33-year-old NCAA career free throw record, finishing with 912.



Sweeping the 2017 national player of the year awards, Plum won the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy (Atlanta Tip-Off Club), Wade Trophy (WBCA), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (USBWA) while also being named the Associated Press Player of the Year.



The ESPYS, hosted by Peyton Manning, will air on July 12 at 5 p.m. PT on ABC or you can watch the broadcast live on WatchESPN. Voting will remain open until the live show starts.



Plum's Awards & Highlights

- All-time NCAA scoring leader with 3,527 points

- Broke single-season NCAA scoring record with 1,109 points

- Broke 33-year-old NCAA career free throw record (912)

- AP Player of the Year

- espnW Player of the Year

- Pac-12 Player of the Year

- WBCA and USWBA All-American

- Unanimous first team All-American by AP

- Unanimous first team All-American by espnW

- Unanimous All-Pac-12 selection

- Won the Dawn Staley, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Nancy Lieberman awards, Naismith and Wade Trophy

- "Top Three" finalist for Honda Cup

- Honda Sports Award

- Tom Hansen Conference Medal recipient

- Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention

- Finalist for Senior CLASS Award

- Seattle Female Sports Star of the Year

- Wooden Award All-American

- All-Pac-12 Team

- UW all-time three-point leader, second all-time in Pac-12