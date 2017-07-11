UW's Kelsey Plum up for ESPY: Best Female College Athlete

LOS ANGELES – Kelsey Plum is one of five nominees up for a 2017 ESPY award in the category of Best Female College Athlete. The ESPYS will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12).More >>
Washington's Drew Sample and Coleman Shelton have been named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy, respectively. The Mackey Award is given to the nation's top college tight end while the Rimington Trophy honors the top center in the country.More >>
BELLEVUE, Wash. – Five Washington State Cougars were named West Coast League All-Stars, league president Brian Sloan announced Monday. The five selections are the most from any school represented in the league. Outfielders Derek Chapman, JJ Hancock and Dugan Shirer, along with infielder Dillon Plew and right-handed pitcher Collin Maier each earned WCL All-Star selections.More >>
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Three Washington State Cougars received spots on two national preseason award watch lists, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. Quarterback Luke Falk and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were both placed on the Maxwell Award Watch List for the National Player of the YearMore >>
Four Huskies earned a spot on one of two prestigious preseason watch lists today. Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin were named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list, while Azeem Victor and Vita Vea made the list for the Bednarik Award.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Continuing to show off the Cougars long history of elite international talent, a pair of Washington State women's basketball players will be competing in the 2017 FIBA U-20 European Championships this summer.More >>
Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.More >>
Eight more players will join the Montana State University Billings baseball team for the 2018 season announced head coach Aaron Sutton on Sunday.More >>
High-scoring Steven Beo, a former two-time All-State guard from Richland, Wash., will transfer to Eastern Washington University from BYU and play for the Eagle men's basketball program.More >>
LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California.More >>
Our Femi Abebefe got a chance to talk with Washington Huskies' Markelle Fultz about being drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. Fultz was the first-ever Husky taken first overall in the NBA Draft and talks about how he plans to help the Philadelphia 76ers this upcoming season.More >>
SEATTLE – Following tonight's NBA draft, the University of Washington became the first school to produce the top pick in the NBA and WNBA drafts in the same academic year as Markelle Fultz joined Kelsey Plum as the first overall draft pick. The duo not only made history as the first tandem of top picks in the WNBA and NBA drafts to come from the same school, but also from the same conference.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) -- Philadelphia 76ers select Washington guard Markelle Fultz with No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Fultz set the UW freshman single-season points record with his 579 points.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- At the conclusion of the 2017 Women's College World Series, Washington senior Ali Aguilar was named to the All-Tournament Team as announced by the NCAA on Tuesday, June 6. Aguilar knocked two sixth inning, lead-off home runs in Washington's first WCWS appearance since 2013 to lead the team to the semi-finalsMore >>
OKLAHOMA CITY — Washington softball's season came to an end Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City after a 5-2 loss in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series to No. 1 seeded Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.More >>
