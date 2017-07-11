UW's Kelsey Plum up for ESPY: Best Female College Athlete - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

UW's Kelsey Plum up for ESPY: Best Female College Athlete

Courtesy: Washington Athletics Courtesy: Washington Athletics

By Washington Athletics

LOS ANGELES – Kelsey Plum is one of five nominees up for a 2017 ESPY award in the category of Best Female College Athlete. The ESPYS will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12).

After an historic senior campaign, the Poway, Calif. native joins some of the nation's best in their respective sports: Stanford's Inky Ajanaku (volleyball), Florida's Kelly Barnhill (softball), West Virginia's Kadeisha Buchanan (soccer) and Maryland's Zoe Stukenberg (lacrosse) are all on the ballot.

Plum became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, finishing her career with 3,527 points. She led the nation in scoring her senior season, averaging 31.7 points per game.

In her final year, Plum also broke the NCAA single-season scoring record with 1,109 points and the 33-year-old NCAA career free throw record, finishing with 912.

Sweeping the 2017 national player of the year awards, Plum won the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy (Atlanta Tip-Off Club), Wade Trophy (WBCA), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (USBWA) while also being named the Associated Press Player of the Year.

The ESPYS, hosted by Peyton Manning, will air on July 12 at 5 p.m. PT on ABC or you can watch the broadcast live on WatchESPN. Voting will remain open until the live show starts.

Plum's Awards & Highlights
- All-time NCAA scoring leader with 3,527 points
- Broke single-season NCAA scoring record with 1,109 points
- Broke 33-year-old NCAA career free throw record (912)
- AP Player of the Year
- espnW Player of the Year
- Pac-12 Player of the Year
- WBCA and USWBA All-American
- Unanimous first team All-American by AP
- Unanimous first team All-American by espnW
- Unanimous All-Pac-12 selection
- Won the Dawn Staley, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Nancy Lieberman awards, Naismith and Wade Trophy
- "Top Three" finalist for Honda Cup
- Honda Sports Award
- Tom Hansen Conference Medal recipient
- Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention
- Finalist for Senior CLASS Award
- Seattle Female Sports Star of the Year
- Wooden Award All-American
- All-Pac-12 Team
- UW all-time three-point leader, second all-time in Pac-12

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • UW's Kelsey Plum up for ESPY: Best Female College Athlete

    UW's Kelsey Plum up for ESPY: Best Female College Athlete

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    LOS ANGELES – Kelsey Plum is one of five nominees up for a 2017 ESPY award in the category of Best Female College Athlete. The ESPYS will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12).

    More >>

    LOS ANGELES – Kelsey Plum is one of five nominees up for a 2017 ESPY award in the category of Best Female College Athlete. The ESPYS will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12).

    More >>

  • UW's Sample and Shelton named to Mackey, Rimington Award watch lists

    UW's Sample and Shelton named to Mackey, Rimington Award watch lists

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    Washington's Drew Sample and Coleman Shelton have been named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy, respectively. The Mackey Award is given to the nation's top college tight end while the Rimington Trophy honors the top center in the country.  

    More >>

    Washington's Drew Sample and Coleman Shelton have been named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy, respectively. The Mackey Award is given to the nation's top college tight end while the Rimington Trophy honors the top center in the country.  

    More >>

  • Five WSU baseball players named West Coast League All-Stars

    Five WSU baseball players named West Coast League All-Stars

    Courtesy: Washington State AthleticsCourtesy: Washington State Athletics

    BELLEVUE, Wash. – Five Washington State Cougars were named West Coast League All-Stars, league president Brian Sloan announced Monday. The five selections are the most from any school represented in the league. Outfielders Derek Chapman, JJ Hancock and Dugan Shirer, along with infielder Dillon Plew and right-handed pitcher Collin Maier each earned WCL All-Star selections.

    More >>

    BELLEVUE, Wash. – Five Washington State Cougars were named West Coast League All-Stars, league president Brian Sloan announced Monday. The five selections are the most from any school represented in the league. Outfielders Derek Chapman, JJ Hancock and Dugan Shirer, along with infielder Dillon Plew and right-handed pitcher Collin Maier each earned WCL All-Star selections.

    More >>
    •   

  • WashingtonMore>>

  • UW's Kelsey Plum up for ESPY: Best Female College Athlete

    UW's Kelsey Plum up for ESPY: Best Female College Athlete

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    LOS ANGELES – Kelsey Plum is one of five nominees up for a 2017 ESPY award in the category of Best Female College Athlete. The ESPYS will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12).

    More >>

    LOS ANGELES – Kelsey Plum is one of five nominees up for a 2017 ESPY award in the category of Best Female College Athlete. The ESPYS will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12).

    More >>

  • UW's Sample and Shelton named to Mackey, Rimington Award watch lists

    UW's Sample and Shelton named to Mackey, Rimington Award watch lists

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    Washington's Drew Sample and Coleman Shelton have been named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy, respectively. The Mackey Award is given to the nation's top college tight end while the Rimington Trophy honors the top center in the country.  

    More >>

    Washington's Drew Sample and Coleman Shelton have been named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy, respectively. The Mackey Award is given to the nation's top college tight end while the Rimington Trophy honors the top center in the country.  

    More >>

  • Four UW players land on preseason Maxwell & Bednarik Award watch list

    Four UW players land on preseason Maxwell & Bednarik Award watch list

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    Four Huskies earned a spot on one of two prestigious preseason watch lists today. Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin were named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list, while Azeem Victor and Vita Vea made the list for the Bednarik Award.  

    More >>

    Four Huskies earned a spot on one of two prestigious preseason watch lists today. Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin were named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list, while Azeem Victor and Vita Vea made the list for the Bednarik Award.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.