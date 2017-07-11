Spokane native Brett Rypien nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday.

The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field – he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, which is given to the nation's top overall player, for this upcoming season – but this nomination recognizes Rypien's achievements off the gridiron. In order to be considered for this award, Allstate and the AFCA require players to be involved in charity and/or community service activities, while maintaining a strong academic standing.

From the nomination list of 146 players, eleven FBS players and eleven from the other divisions – FCS, Divisions II, III and the NAIA – will make the final roster, which will be announced in September.

Rypien has been involved with the Boise Rescue Mission, St. Luke's Children's Hospital and the Shine Prom program, among other volunteer activities. In his two years at Boise State, Rypien has thrown for 44 touchdowns and nearly 7,000 yards. Last season, he led the Broncos to a 10-3 record, which featured a 31-28 win over Washington State and an appearance in the Cactus Bowl.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. Allstate has been sponsoring and presenting the award since the 2008 season.