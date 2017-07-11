Spokane native Brett Rypien nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Wor - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane native Brett Rypien nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Courtesy: Boise State Athletics Courtesy: Boise State Athletics

Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday.

The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the fieldhe was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, which is given to the nation's top overall player, for this upcoming seasonbut this nomination recognizes Rypien's achievements off the gridiron. In order to be considered for this award, Allstate and the AFCA require players to be involved in charity and/or community service activities, while maintaining a strong academic standing.

From the nomination list of 146 players, eleven FBS players and eleven from the other divisions  FCS, Divisions II, III  and the NAIA  will make the final roster, which will be announced in September.

Rypien has been involved with the Boise Rescue Mission, St. Luke's Children's Hospital and the Shine Prom program, among other volunteer activities. In his two years at Boise State, Rypien has thrown for 44 touchdowns and nearly 7,000 yards. Last season, he led the Broncos to a 10-3 record, which featured a 31-28 win over Washington State and an appearance in the Cactus Bowl.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. Allstate has been sponsoring and presenting the award since the 2008 season.

  • Spokane FootballSpokane EmpireMore>>

  • Spokane native Brett Rypien nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

    Spokane native Brett Rypien nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

    Courtesy: Boise State AthleticsCourtesy: Boise State Athletics

    Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.

    More >>

    Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.

    More >>

  • Two Spokane Empire defensive players named to All-IFL team

    Two Spokane Empire defensive players named to All-IFL team

    Courtesy: Spokane EmpireCourtesy: Spokane Empire

    Spokane, Washington – The Indoor Football League announced the All-IFL First and Second Team honors for the 2017 regular season. Two Empire players were selected. Both Empire players selected were members of the Empire defense that proved dominate throughout the 2017 season.

    More >>

    Spokane, Washington – The Indoor Football League announced the All-IFL First and Second Team honors for the 2017 regular season. Two Empire players were selected. Both Empire players selected were members of the Empire defense that proved dominate throughout the 2017 season.

    More >>

  • Spokane Empire prepare for biggest game of season

    Spokane Empire prepare for biggest game of season

    Empire take on Screaming Eagles Friday at 6:00 p.m.Empire take on Screaming Eagles Friday at 6:00 p.m.

    The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) will travel to Salt Lake on Friday to take on the Screaming Eagles (4-11, 3-8) and wrap up the 2017 regular season. This is a must-win game for the Empire if they want to make the Intense Conference playoffs.

    More >>

    The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) will travel to Salt Lake on Friday to take on the Screaming Eagles (4-11, 3-8) and wrap up the 2017 regular season. This is a must-win game for the Empire if they want to make the Intense Conference playoffs.

    More >>
    •   

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Seahawks No. 2 in ESPN's 'future' power rankings

    Seahawks No. 2 in ESPN's 'future' power rankings

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    ESPN Insiders Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Mike Sando ranked the 32 teams across the league based on which ones they feel are in the best shape for the next three seasons. The panel scored teams based on their roster (excluding the quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using a scale.

    More >>

    ESPN Insiders Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Mike Sando ranked the 32 teams across the league based on which ones they feel are in the best shape for the next three seasons. The panel scored teams based on their roster (excluding the quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using a scale.

    More >>

  • Spokane native Brett Rypien nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

    Spokane native Brett Rypien nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

    Courtesy: Boise State AthleticsCourtesy: Boise State Athletics

    Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.

    More >>

    Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.

    More >>

  • Cordero homers in 3rd straight game, as Indians beat Hops 6-3

    Cordero homers in 3rd straight game, as Indians beat Hops 6-3

    Indians begin three-game series against Canadians on WednesdayIndians begin three-game series against Canadians on Wednesday

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.