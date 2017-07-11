Spokane native Brett Rypien nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.More >>
Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.More >>
Spokane, Washington – The Indoor Football League announced the All-IFL First and Second Team honors for the 2017 regular season. Two Empire players were selected. Both Empire players selected were members of the Empire defense that proved dominate throughout the 2017 season.More >>
Spokane, Washington – The Indoor Football League announced the All-IFL First and Second Team honors for the 2017 regular season. Two Empire players were selected. Both Empire players selected were members of the Empire defense that proved dominate throughout the 2017 season.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) will travel to Salt Lake on Friday to take on the Screaming Eagles (4-11, 3-8) and wrap up the 2017 regular season. This is a must-win game for the Empire if they want to make the Intense Conference playoffs.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) will travel to Salt Lake on Friday to take on the Screaming Eagles (4-11, 3-8) and wrap up the 2017 regular season. This is a must-win game for the Empire if they want to make the Intense Conference playoffs.More >>
Spokane Empire SPOKANE, WA - The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) were defeated by the Iowa Barnstormers (13-2, 8-2) in Week 17 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA by a score of 58-28. It only took three snaps for the Barnstormers to score, as quarterback Travis Partridge connected with Brady Roland to quickly go up 7-0. Spokane signal caller Aaron Wilmer took over and though having success running the ball himself, he could not connect with a pass t...More >>
Spokane Empire SPOKANE, WA - The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) were defeated by the Iowa Barnstormers (13-2, 8-2) in Week 17 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA by a score of 58-28. It only took three snaps for the Barnstormers to score, as quarterback Travis Partridge connected with Brady Roland to quickly go up 7-0. Spokane signal caller Aaron Wilmer took over and though having success running the ball himself, he could not connect with a pass t...More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) will travel to Des Moines on Friday to take on the Iowa Barnstormers (12-2, 8-2), with their sights set on the playoffs. This will be the Empire's second-to-last game before they finish up the regular season against the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles on June 16th.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) will travel to Des Moines on Friday to take on the Iowa Barnstormers (12-2, 8-2), with their sights set on the playoffs. This will be the Empire's second-to-last game before they finish up the regular season against the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles on June 16th.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) are in danger of missing the playoffs after they fell to the Arizona Rattlers (10-4, 7-1) on Saturday, 33-16. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Empire could miss the playoffs after appearing in the 2016 United Bowl.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) are in danger of missing the playoffs after they fell to the Arizona Rattlers (10-4, 7-1) on Saturday, 33-16. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Empire could miss the playoffs after appearing in the 2016 United Bowl.More >>
Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.More >>
Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-5, 7-3) will play their final home game of the season against the Arizona Rattlers (9-4, 6-1) on Saturday. The Empire snapped a three-game losing streak last week when they beat the Colorado Crush.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-5, 7-3) will play their final home game of the season against the Arizona Rattlers (9-4, 6-1) on Saturday. The Empire snapped a three-game losing streak last week when they beat the Colorado Crush.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-5, 6-3) dropped their third straight game when they lost to the Colorado Crush (3-9, 2-8) on Thursday. Turnovers were the demise for the Empire, as quarterback Charles Dowdell threw..More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-5, 6-3) dropped their third straight game when they lost to the Colorado Crush (3-9, 2-8) on Thursday. Turnovers were the demise for the Empire, as quarterback Charles Dowdell threw..More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers. This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers. This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...More >>
ESPN Insiders Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Mike Sando ranked the 32 teams across the league based on which ones they feel are in the best shape for the next three seasons. The panel scored teams based on their roster (excluding the quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using a scale.More >>
ESPN Insiders Field Yates, Louis Riddick and Mike Sando ranked the 32 teams across the league based on which ones they feel are in the best shape for the next three seasons. The panel scored teams based on their roster (excluding the quarterback), quarterback, draft, front office and coaching using a scale.More >>
Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.More >>
Spokane native Brett Rypien was one of 146 student-athletes nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced on Monday. The former Shadle Park Highlander and current Boise State Broncos quarterback has made a name for himself on the field.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.More >>
Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.More >>
Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>
Bend, OR pro and former Oregon Duck golfer Andrew Vijarro fired a 9-under (63) on Sunday, catapulting him to a win at the 2017 Lilac City Invitational from The Fairways at West Terrace.More >>
Bend, OR pro and former Oregon Duck golfer Andrew Vijarro fired a 9-under (63) on Sunday, catapulting him to a win at the 2017 Lilac City Invitational from The Fairways at West Terrace.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.More >>
SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.More >>