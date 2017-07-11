UW's Sample and Shelton named to Mackey, Rimington Award watch l - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

UW's Sample and Shelton named to Mackey, Rimington Award watch lists

Courtesy: Washington Athletics Courtesy: Washington Athletics

By Washington Athletics

Washington's Drew Sample and Coleman Shelton have been named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy, respectively.
 
The Mackey Award is given to the nation's top college tight end while the Rimington Trophy honors the top center in the country.
 
Sample, a senior from Bellevue, Wash., started 11 of 14 games last season, earning honorable mention All-Pac-12 and Academic All-Pac-12. He caught nine passes for 106 yards during the Huskies' Pac-12 Championship season.
 
Shelton, a senior from Pasadena, Calif., is easily the most experienced offensive lineman on the team, having started all 27 games over the last two seasons, as well as seven more in 2014. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 as well as honorable mention Academic All-Pac-12 last year.
 
Today marks the second day of the two weeks when all of college football's preseason watch lists come out. Here's a look at the schedule:
 
Monday July 10: Bednarik Award / Maxwell Award
Tuesday July 11: Mackey Award / Rimington Trophy
Wednesday July 12: Lou Groza Award / Ray Guy Award
Thursday July 13: Bronko Nagurski Trophy / Outland Trophy
Friday July 14: Jim Thorpe Award
Monday July 17: Butkus Award / Paul Hornung Award
Tuesday July 18: Biletnikoff Award / Wuerffel Trophy
Wednesday July 19: Davey O'Brien Award
Thursday July 20: Doak Walker Award
Friday July 21: Walter Camp Award
 

