Five WSU baseball players named West Coast League All-Stars

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Five Washington State Cougars were named West Coast League All-Stars, league president Brian Sloan announced Monday. The five selections are the most from any school represented in the league. Outfielders Derek Chapman, JJ Hancock and Dugan Shirer, along with infielder Dillon Plew and right-handed pitcher Collin Maier each earned WCL All-Star selections.More >>
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Three Washington State Cougars received spots on two national preseason award watch lists, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. Quarterback Luke Falk and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were both placed on the Maxwell Award Watch List for the National Player of the YearMore >>
Four Huskies earned a spot on one of two prestigious preseason watch lists today. Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin were named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list, while Azeem Victor and Vita Vea made the list for the Bednarik Award.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Continuing to show off the Cougars long history of elite international talent, a pair of Washington State women's basketball players will be competing in the 2017 FIBA U-20 European Championships this summer.More >>
Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.More >>
Eight more players will join the Montana State University Billings baseball team for the 2018 season announced head coach Aaron Sutton on Sunday.More >>
High-scoring Steven Beo, a former two-time All-State guard from Richland, Wash., will transfer to Eastern Washington University from BYU and play for the Eagle men's basketball program.More >>
In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Zach Collins, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Acquired in a draft day trade with Sacramento, Collins (7-0, 230) was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.More >>
BELLEVUE, Wash. – Five Washington State Cougars were named West Coast League All-Stars, league president Brian Sloan announced Monday. The five selections are the most from any school represented in the league. Outfielders Derek Chapman, JJ Hancock and Dugan Shirer, along with infielder Dillon Plew and right-handed pitcher Collin Maier each earned WCL All-Star selections.More >>
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Three Washington State Cougars received spots on two national preseason award watch lists, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. Quarterback Luke Falk and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were both placed on the Maxwell Award Watch List for the National Player of the YearMore >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Continuing to show off the Cougars long history of elite international talent, a pair of Washington State women's basketball players will be competing in the 2017 FIBA U-20 European Championships this summer.More >>
Sports Illustrated released their list of the top 100 players in college football on Friday and two Washington State stars made the cut. Quarterback Luke Falk was ranked No. 79 and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell was ranked No. 18. In total, the Pac-12 had 12 players make the list, but not one in the top 10.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball will host six nonconference games at Pullman, along with one at Spokane Arena, head men's basketball coach Ernie Kent announced Thursday, along with the complete 2017-18 WSU men's basketball nonconference schedule and the Pac-12 weekly matchups.More >>
Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.More >>
NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.More >>
Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.More >>
