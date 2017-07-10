Five WSU baseball players named West Coast League All-Stars

By Washington State Athletics

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Five Washington State Cougars were named West Coast League All-Stars, league president Brian Sloan announced Monday. The five selections are the most from any school represented in the league.



Outfielders Derek Chapman, JJ Hancock and Dugan Shirer, along with infielder Dillon Plew and right-handed pitcher Collin Maier each earned WCL All-Star selections. Chapman and Plew will play for the South Team while Hancock, Maier and Shirer will suit up for the North Team.



Entering Monday, Chapman had played in 32 games for the Bend Elks (Ore.) and produced a .351 batting average with 27 runs scored, five doubles, three homers, 19 RBI and five stolen bases.



In 16 games with the Walla Walla Sweets (Wash.), Hancock is hitting .385 with, nine runs scored, four doubles, two triples and nine RBI.



Maier, who sat out last season after transferring from Puget Sound, has appeared in seven games including six as a starter for the Wenatchee AppleSox (Wash.) and posted a league-best five wins this summer, going 5-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 40.2 innings.



Plew has made 26 starts for the Yakima Valley Pippins (Wash.), producing .327 batting average with three home, owns a team-best 26 runs scored and is tied for second on the team with 18 RBI. Earlier this summer, Plew was named WCL Player of the Week after hitting .481 with two home runs and 10 RBI during that stretch.



Shirer, who also plays for the AppleSox with Maier, owns the fifth-best batting average in the league at .352, is tied for the second-most stolen bases (10), has scored 17 runs and drive in 15 runs.



The All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 18 at Yakima County Stadium in Yakima, Wash. For the first time, there will be a Home Run Derby set for Monday, July 17. Derby participants will be announced later in the week. Visit www.westcoastleague.com for more information.