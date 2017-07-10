Three WSU Cougars land on Maxwell, Bednarik watch lists - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Three WSU Cougars land on Maxwell, Bednarik watch lists

Courtesy: Washington State Athletics Courtesy: Washington State Athletics

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Three Washington State Cougars received spots on two national preseason award watch lists, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.
 
Quarterback Luke Falk and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were both placed on the Maxwell Award Watch List for the National Player of the Year while defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa was named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, given to the country's top defensive player.
 
Falk, a redshirt-senior, was one of 18 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying a school-record with 38 touchdown passes, earning All-Pac-12 second team honors.
 
O'Connell, a redshirt-senior, was unanimous All-American and a finalist for the Outland Trophy after starting 12 games at left guard last season. O'Connell was rated the second-best offensive linemen in the country in 2016 by Pro Football Focus.
 
Mata'afa was named to the preseason watch list last season and earned All-Pac-12 second team after finishing fifth in the league with 13.5 tackles including a team-high five sacks. The redshirt-junior enters the 2017 season with 24.5 career tackles-for-loss, second-most among active Pac-12 players.

