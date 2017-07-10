Four UW players land on preseason Maxwell & Bednarik Award watch list

By Washington Athletics

Four Huskies earned a spot on one of two prestigious preseason watch lists today. Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin were named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list, while Azeem Victor and Vita Vea made the list for the Bednarik Award.



The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the top college football player, while the Bednarik Award goes to the best defensive player.



Browning, a junior from Folsom, Calif., was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns. Gaskin, a junior from Lynnwood, has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons. The tailback from O'Dea High School was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.



Victor, a senior from Compton, Calif., was also an All-Pac-12 first-teamer in 2016, when he finished the season with 67 tackles in 10 games. Vea, a junior from Milpitas, Calif., is considered one of the nation's top defensive tackle prospects. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 last year.



Today marks the first day of a two-week period when most of the national college football awards announce their preseason watch lists. Here's the schedule for the next two weeks:



Monday July 10: Bednarik Award / Maxwell Award

Tuesday July 11: Mackey Award / Rimington Trophy

Wednesday July 12: Lou Groza Award / Ray Guy Award

Thursday July 13: Bronko Nagurski Trophy / Outland Trophy

Friday July 14: Jim Thorpe Award

Monday July 17: Butkus Award / Paul Hornung Award

Tuesday July 18: Biletnikoff Award / Wuerffel Trophy

Wednesday July 19: Davey O'Brien Award

Thursday July 20: Doak Walker Award

Friday July 21: Walter Camp Award