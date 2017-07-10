Four UW players land on preseason Maxwell & Bednarik Award watch list

Four Huskies earned a spot on one of two prestigious preseason watch lists today. Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin were named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list, while Azeem Victor and Vita Vea made the list for the Bednarik Award.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Continuing to show off the Cougars long history of elite international talent, a pair of Washington State women's basketball players will be competing in the 2017 FIBA U-20 European Championships this summer.More >>
Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.More >>
Eight more players will join the Montana State University Billings baseball team for the 2018 season announced head coach Aaron Sutton on Sunday.More >>
High-scoring Steven Beo, a former two-time All-State guard from Richland, Wash., will transfer to Eastern Washington University from BYU and play for the Eagle men's basketball program.More >>
In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Zach Collins, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Acquired in a draft day trade with Sacramento, Collins (7-0, 230) was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.More >>
Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.More >>
Sports Illustrated released their list of the top 100 players in college football on Friday and two Washington State stars made the cut. Quarterback Luke Falk was ranked No. 79 and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell was ranked No. 18. In total, the Pac-12 had 12 players make the list, but not one in the top 10.More >>
Four Huskies earned a spot on one of two prestigious preseason watch lists today. Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin were named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list, while Azeem Victor and Vita Vea made the list for the Bednarik Award.More >>
LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California.More >>
Our Femi Abebefe got a chance to talk with Washington Huskies' Markelle Fultz about being drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. Fultz was the first-ever Husky taken first overall in the NBA Draft and talks about how he plans to help the Philadelphia 76ers this upcoming season.More >>
SEATTLE – Following tonight's NBA draft, the University of Washington became the first school to produce the top pick in the NBA and WNBA drafts in the same academic year as Markelle Fultz joined Kelsey Plum as the first overall draft pick. The duo not only made history as the first tandem of top picks in the WNBA and NBA drafts to come from the same school, but also from the same conference.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) -- Philadelphia 76ers select Washington guard Markelle Fultz with No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Fultz set the UW freshman single-season points record with his 579 points.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- At the conclusion of the 2017 Women's College World Series, Washington senior Ali Aguilar was named to the All-Tournament Team as announced by the NCAA on Tuesday, June 6. Aguilar knocked two sixth inning, lead-off home runs in Washington's first WCWS appearance since 2013 to lead the team to the semi-finalsMore >>
OKLAHOMA CITY — Washington softball's season came to an end Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City after a 5-2 loss in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series to No. 1 seeded Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY— Sixth seeded Washington (49-12) opened the Women's College World Series with a win over third-seeded Oregon (52-7), 3-1, Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.More >>
