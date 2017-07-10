WSU's Muzet & Subasic to play in FIBA U-20 European Championships

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Continuing to show off the Cougars long history of elite international talent, a pair of Washington State women's basketball players will be competing in the 2017 FIBA U-20 European Championships this summer. Playing for their home countries at the championships July 8-16 in Portugal are sophomore Johanna Muzet (France) and redshirt-freshman Jovana Subasic (Serbia). This will mark the second-straight summer Subasic has represented Serbia at the championships after earning her spot for the 2016 championships as well.



The two Cougs each earned a spot on their national teams this summer after an exhaustive training and tryout process in June. The two national sides, France and Serbia, will compete at the Division A championship in Matosinhos, Portugal.



Muzet and France were placed in Group C alongside of Slovenia, Hungary, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Subasic and Serbia found themselves in Group D along with Russia, Netherlands, and Turkey.



Following group play, all teams will advance to the knockout stage based on results from the opening rounds.



For a complete schedule and links to view online streams of the games, visit www.fiba.com.