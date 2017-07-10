Vijarro wins Lilac City Invitational in dramatic fashion - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Vijarro wins Lilac City Invitational in dramatic fashion

by Mike Stefansson, SWX Anchor/Reporter
Bend, OR pro and former Oregon Duck golfer Andrew Vijarro fired a 9-under (63) on Sunday, catapulting him to a win at the 2017 Lilac City Invitational from The Fairways at West Terrace.

Vijarro, who resides in Scottsdale, AZ, trailed by four strokes heading into Sunday, but used his best round of the week to claim the $10,000 prize finishing at -24.

But the victory didn't come without drama. Vijarro ended his round by draining a 20-foot birdie on 18, sending him into the clubhouse with a one-stroke lead. Mesa Country Club pro Jesse Schutte's second shot landed less than 10 feet from the hole, but his birdie attempt missed wide left, giving Vijarro the victory.

Manito Country Club pro Corey Prugh held a two-stroke lead after three rounds, but shot just one-under on Sunday to finish third at -20.

