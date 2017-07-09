Mariners lose 4-3 heartbreaker to A's - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners lose 4-3 heartbreaker to A's

SEATTLE (AP) - Ryon Healy bounced a ground-rule RBI double to right-center with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday night to give the Oakland Athletics a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
    
Rajai Davis opened the ninth with a slow-rolling infield single to third off Edwin Diaz (2-4), who relieved to open the inning. Davis stole second as Matt Joyce struck out. Yonder Alonso was walked intentionally with two outs and Healy then ripped an 0-2 pitch into the gap.
    
Sean Doolittle (1-0) pitched the eighth for the victory. Santiago Casilla finished for his 15th save, despite allowing a two-out double.
    
Alonso and Marcus Sieman had solo homers for the Athletics off rookie Andrew Moore, who allowed three runs in six innings in his third start.

