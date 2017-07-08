Indians lose heartbreaker to Hillsboro on SWX

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.

Erbert Gonzalez struck Jonah McReynolds out with a runner on second to end the game for his fifth save of the season.

The runs by Holmes and Endris capped a three-run inning and gave the Hops a 6-5 lead after Tim Susnara drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Matt Brill (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jacob Rogers (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Chad Smith homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Indians.