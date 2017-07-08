Indians lose heartbreaker to Hillsboro on SWX

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.More >>
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program. The Grammy-winning country star will be singing a new theme song, "Oh, Sunday Night," during the first game telecast on Sept. 11 between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning’s 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively. “Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward groupMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule was announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, including all 36 home games to be played at Spokane Arena, beginning with Bud Light Opening Night on Saturday, September 30 versus Kootenay.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.More >>
Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the 10th, Alex Gordon added a two-out RBI single later in the inning and the Kansas City Royals completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win. William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.More >>
NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7). Kam Chancellor (No. 23).More >>
Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season.More >>
The Rays will not sign their second selection in the 2017 MLB Draft, Drew Rasmussen, the team announced on Wednesday and first reported by MLBPipeline.com's Jim Callis. Tampa Bay selected the Oregon State right-hander 31st overall with the first pick in Competitive Balance Round A. Full Game CoverageMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win. William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.More >>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday. Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run. Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.More >>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Ryan Metzler had four hits and three RBI, and Ryan Luna pitched six scoreless innings as the Boise Hawks defeated the Spokane Indians 11-4 on Thursday. Luna (1-0) allowed four hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Kole Enright hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday. The home run by Enright scored Yohel Pozo to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils over the Spokane Indians in a 4-3 win on Tuesday. Ramirez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs. Tri-City took the lead in the first when Tre Carter hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Chris Mattison.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Asuncion hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Monday. The Indians tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Yohel Pozo hit a two-run home run.More >>
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Kacy Clemens hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to an 8-5 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>