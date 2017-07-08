Indians lose heartbreaker to Hillsboro on SWX - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians lose heartbreaker to Hillsboro on SWX

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.

Erbert Gonzalez struck Jonah McReynolds out with a runner on second to end the game for his fifth save of the season.

The runs by Holmes and Endris capped a three-run inning and gave the Hops a 6-5 lead after Tim Susnara drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Matt Brill (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jacob Rogers (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Chad Smith homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Indians.

  NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program. The Grammy-winning country star will be singing a new theme song, "Oh, Sunday Night," during the first game telecast on Sept. 11 between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.

  Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe invited to Maple Leafs' Development Camp

    Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe invited to Maple Leafs' Development Camp

    McIndoe scored 17 goals and 26 points last season

    Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.

    Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.

  Chiefs' February 27 home game rescheduled to February 20

    Chiefs' February 27 home game rescheduled to February 20

    Courtesy: Spokane Chiefs
    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday a home game date change for the 2017-18 regular season. The previously slated home game on Tuesday, February 27 versus the Everett Silvertips has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 20. All other details for the game, including start time (7:05 p.m.) and opponent (Everett), remain the same.
    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday a home game date change for the 2017-18 regular season. The previously slated home game on Tuesday, February 27 versus the Everett Silvertips has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 20. All other details for the game, including start time (7:05 p.m.) and opponent (Everett), remain the same. More >>
  Cruz hits 300th homer, powering M's past A's 7-2

    Cruz hits 300th homer, powering M's past A's 7-2

    SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.

    SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.

  Indians defeat Hops 2-1; Spokane has won four of last six

    Indians defeat Hops 2-1; Spokane has won four of last six

    Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.

    Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.

  • Indians defeat Hops 2-1; Spokane has won four of last six

    Indians defeat Hops 2-1; Spokane has won four of last six

    Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.

    Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.

  Spokane Indians drop second straight against Vancouver Canadians, 3-2

    Spokane Indians drop second straight against Vancouver Canadians, 3-2

    Indians have been outscored 8-2 in past two games

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win. William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win. William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.

