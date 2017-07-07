Eags add Richland-native Steven Beo from BYU

By EWU Athletics



High-scoring Steven Beo, a former two-time All-State guard from Richland, Wash., will transfer to Eastern Washington University from BYU and play for the Eagle men's basketball program. New EWU head coach Shantay Legans announced Friday (July 7) that Beo has confirmed his intent to enroll at EWU, and will sit out the 2017-18 season and have three years of eligibility after that.



Beo played in 31 games as a collegiate freshman for BYU in the 2016-17 season. He averaged 27.7 points as a high school junior in 2014-15 and 26.7 as a senior prior to graduating from Richland in 2016. In his four seasons at Richland, the Bombers won 82 percent of their games (80-18) and made a trio of appearances in the State 4A Tournament.



"We've had a chance to watch Steven play a lot over the last few years -- he had one of the best State Tournament runs that I've ever seen at the 4A level," said Legans. "Steven is a talented scorer, great defender and a high character person. He will fit right in with what we are doing on and off the court. There's nothing we like more than getting great players from the state of Washington."



At BYU, Beo had season highs of 12 points (twice), six rebounds (UT Arlington), four assists (UT Arlington), two steals (twice) and three 3-pointers (Santa Clara). He scored in double figures twice, including versus Santa Clara when he had 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field with a trio of 3-pointers, as well as three assists.



In a game at Portland, he made 5-of-11 shots with a pair of treys, and added three rebounds, two assists and a steal. In the final game of the season for the 22-12 Cougars, he had four points, six rebounds and four steals in a 105-89 loss to UT Arlington in the NIT.



While at Richland, he was a four-year letterwinner for head coach Earl Streufert and earned first team All-State honors as both a junior and senior. Both seasons he was the Tri-City Herald All-Area Player of the Year and the Mid-Columbia Conference Player of the Year.



He averaged 26.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists as a senior, leading Richland to an 18-5 record, the Mid-Columbia Conference title and the district title. However, losses to Central Valley and Gonzaga Prep in the regional round kept the Bombers from a fourth-straight trip to the State 4A Tournament. Beo scored 48 points against Central Valley, and Gonzaga Prep went on to finish third in the state.



Beo led the state in scoring at 27.7 points per game in his junior season, and he set a Richland single-game record with 49 points against Wenatchee. He earned first team all-tournament honors after leading the Bombers to the quarterfinals of the State 4A Tournament.



He also started during his freshman and sophomore seasons in helping Richland to the state tournament each year. As a sophomore, the Bombers were 25-0 before losing in the State 4A Tournament championship game. He was a first team all-tournament selection after earning second team all-conference accolades for the Bombers.



His parents are Jill and Anthony Beo and he has two sisters.