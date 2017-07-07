Indians defeat Hops 2-1; Spokane has won four of last six

Spokane Indians

Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT.

For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game. Down 1-0 in the sixth, Andretty Cordero changed that with a single to right, bringing in new addition Tyler Ratliff to tie the game 1-1. In the seventh, Matt Whatley reached based after getting hit by a pitch in the helmet. Two batters later, pinch-hitter Jonah McReynolds scored Whatley from third with an RBI fielder's choice. Whatley's run proved to be the difference as the Spokane pitching staff was dominant the entire night.

Alex Speas had his best start as a Spokane Indian. The Rangers' 2016 2nd round pick threw 4.2 innings with five strikeouts, while surrendering just one run and no earned runs. The bullpen picked up where Speas left off. Joe Barlow earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings. Newbies Noah Bremer and Alex Eubanks were also impressive in their team debuts. Bremer pitched a scoreless inning, while Eubanks picked up his first save by striking out the side in the ninth.

Spokane's homestand continues with game two of their five-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. Friday night is Yoke's $1 Family Feast Night brought to you by Yoke's Fresh Market and 92.9 ZZU. The game starts at 6:30 PM with gates opening at 5:30 PM. Friday night's game will also broadcast live on SWX, the second of six televised games this season. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at spokaneindians.com. Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.

The Spokane Indians are the Short Season Class 'A' Affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Ticket Packages and Hospitality Areas for the 2017 Spokane Indians are available now. Click here to view the 2017 schedule. For more information, please visit SpokaneIndians.com or call (509) 343-OTTO (6886). Parking at all Spokane Indians games is FREE.