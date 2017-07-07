Indians defeat Hops 2-1; Spokane has won four of last six - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians defeat Hops 2-1; Spokane has won four of last six

Spokane Indians

Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT.

For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game. Down 1-0 in the sixth, Andretty Cordero changed that with a single to right, bringing in new addition Tyler Ratliff to tie the game 1-1. In the seventh, Matt Whatley reached based after getting hit by a pitch in the helmet. Two batters later, pinch-hitter Jonah McReynolds scored Whatley from third with an RBI fielder's choice. Whatley's run proved to be the difference as the Spokane pitching staff was dominant the entire night.

Alex Speas had his best start as a Spokane Indian. The Rangers' 2016 2nd round pick threw 4.2 innings with five strikeouts, while surrendering just one run and no earned runs. The bullpen picked up where Speas left off. Joe Barlow earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings. Newbies Noah Bremer and Alex Eubanks were also impressive in their team debuts. Bremer pitched a scoreless inning, while Eubanks picked up his first save by striking out the side in the ninth.

Spokane's homestand continues with game two of their five-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. Friday night is Yoke's $1 Family Feast Night brought to you by Yoke's Fresh Market and 92.9 ZZU. The game starts at 6:30 PM with gates opening at 5:30 PM. Friday night's game will also broadcast live on SWX, the second of six televised games this season. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at spokaneindians.com. Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.

The Spokane Indians are the Short Season Class 'A' Affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Ticket Packages and Hospitality Areas for the 2017 Spokane Indians are available now. Click here to view the 2017 schedule. For more information, please visit SpokaneIndians.com or call (509) 343-OTTO (6886). Parking at all Spokane Indians games is FREE. 

  • Local Sports from SWXLocal Sports from SWXMore>>

  • NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.

    More >>

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program. The Grammy-winning country star will be singing a new theme song, "Oh, Sunday Night," during the first game telecast on Sept. 11 between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.

    More >>

  • Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe invited to Maple Leafs' Development Camp

    Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe invited to Maple Leafs' Development Camp

    McIndoe scored 17 goals and 26 points last seasonMcIndoe scored 17 goals and 26 points last season

    Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.

    More >>

    Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.

    More >>

  • Chiefs' February 27 home game rescheduled to February 20

    Chiefs' February 27 home game rescheduled to February 20

    Courtesy: Spokane ChiefsCourtesy: Spokane Chiefs
    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday a home game date change for the 2017-18 regular season. The previously slated home game on Tuesday, February 27 versus the Everett Silvertips has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 20. All other details for the game, including start time (7:05 p.m.) and opponent (Everett), remain the same. More >>
    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday a home game date change for the 2017-18 regular season. The previously slated home game on Tuesday, February 27 versus the Everett Silvertips has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 20. All other details for the game, including start time (7:05 p.m.) and opponent (Everett), remain the same. More >>
    •   

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Indians defeat Hops 2-1; Spokane has won four of last six

    Indians defeat Hops 2-1; Spokane has won four of last six

    Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.

    More >>

    Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.

    More >>

  • Seattle's Safeco slump continues, losing 7-4 to Oakland

    Seattle's Safeco slump continues, losing 7-4 to Oakland

    SEATTLE (AP) - Khris Davis hit a three-run homer, Paul Blackburn pitched one-run ball into the eighth inning for his first major league victory and the Oakland Athletics beat the slumping Seattle Mariners 7-4 on Thursday night.      Davis' 24th homer propelled a four-run fifth inning that put the Athletics in front 7-0. Marcus Semien, activated off the disabled list Thursday, singled to open the inning, and Yonder Alonso walked. Davis, who struck out in his first two at...More >>
    SEATTLE (AP) - Khris Davis hit a three-run homer, Paul Blackburn pitched one-run ball into the eighth inning for his first major league victory and the Oakland Athletics beat the slumping Seattle Mariners 7-4 on Thursday night.      Davis' 24th homer propelled a four-run fifth inning that put the Athletics in front 7-0. Marcus Semien, activated off the disabled list Thursday, singled to open the inning, and Yonder Alonso walked. Davis, who struck out in his first two at...More >>

  • Former Zag Kelly Olynyk agrees to 4-year deal with Heat

    Former Zag Kelly Olynyk agrees to 4-year deal with Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat. Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million. The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday. A 7-foot center with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a c...More >>
    MIAMI (AP) — Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat. Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million. The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday. A 7-foot center with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a c...More >>
    •   

  • Spokane IndiansSpokane IndiansMore>>

  • Indians defeat Hops 2-1; Spokane has won four of last six

    Indians defeat Hops 2-1; Spokane has won four of last six

    Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.

    More >>

    Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.

    More >>

  • Spokane Indians drop second straight against Vancouver Canadians, 3-2

    Spokane Indians drop second straight against Vancouver Canadians, 3-2

    Indians have been outscored 8-2 in past two gamesIndians have been outscored 8-2 in past two games

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win. William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win. William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.

    More >>

  • Indians drop series opener against Canadians, 5-0

    Indians drop series opener against Canadians, 5-0

    Indians drop their first game of JulyIndians drop their first game of July

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.