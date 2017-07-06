Royals complete sweep over Mariners, winning 9-6 in extras

SEATTLE (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the 10th, Alex Gordon added a two-out RBI single later in the inning and the Kansas City Royals completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the 10th, Alex Gordon added a two-out RBI single later in the inning and the Kansas City Royals completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win. William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win. William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.More >>
NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7). Kam Chancellor (No. 23).More >>
NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7). Kam Chancellor (No. 23).More >>
Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season.More >>
Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season.More >>
The Rays will not sign their second selection in the 2017 MLB Draft, Drew Rasmussen, the team announced on Wednesday and first reported by MLBPipeline.com's Jim Callis. Tampa Bay selected the Oregon State right-hander 31st overall with the first pick in Competitive Balance Round A. Full Game CoverageMore >>
The Rays will not sign their second selection in the 2017 MLB Draft, Drew Rasmussen, the team announced on Wednesday and first reported by MLBPipeline.com's Jim Callis. Tampa Bay selected the Oregon State right-hander 31st overall with the first pick in Competitive Balance Round A. Full Game CoverageMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Whit Merrifield hit the first pitch of the game from Felix Hernandez for his seventh home run, Mike Moustakas added his 24th homer of the season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Tuesday for their fifth win in six games. .More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Whit Merrifield hit the first pitch of the game from Felix Hernandez for his seventh home run, Mike Moustakas added his 24th homer of the season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Tuesday for their fifth win in six games. .More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Ian Kennedy allowed one run pitching into the seventh inning, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both hit solo home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night. Kennedy (3-6) won his third straight decision with one of his best performances of the season.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Ian Kennedy allowed one run pitching into the seventh inning, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both hit solo home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night. Kennedy (3-6) won his third straight decision with one of his best performances of the season.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (10-5) swept a three-game series over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-9) with a 3-1 win on Monday night in front of 3,264 at Dehler Park.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (10-5) swept a three-game series over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-9) with a 3-1 win on Monday night in front of 3,264 at Dehler Park.More >>