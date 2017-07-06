Royals complete sweep over Mariners, winning 9-6 in extras - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Royals complete sweep over Mariners, winning 9-6 in extras

SEATTLE (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the 10th, Alex Gordon added a two-out RBI single later in the inning and the Kansas City Royals completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.
    
Perez drove the second pitch from reliever James Pazos (2-2) out to right field for his 17th homer of the season. It was the third home run of the game for Kansas City, adding to earlier two-run shots by Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain.
    
Mike Minor (5-1) pitched the ninth to get the victory and Kelvin Herrera threw the 10th for his 19th save. Minor had a scare when Mike Zunino led off the ninth with a flyball to deep left field that Gordon caught one step in front of the wall.
    
Kansas City won for the sixth time in seven games and handed Seattle its seventh straight loss at home.

