Spokane Indians drop second straight against Vancouver Canadians, 3-2

Indians have been outscored 8-2 in past two games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win.

William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.

The run by Large, part of a two-run inning, gave the Canadians a 1-0 lead before Brock Lundquist scored on a stolen base later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs, the Indians cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Clayton Middleton hit a solo home run.

Vancouver right-hander Kyle Weatherly (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Tyler Phillips (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing three runs and three hits over six innings.

With the win, Vancouver remains undefeated (5-0) against Spokane this season.

  Royals complete sweep over Mariners, winning 9-6 in extras

    Royals complete sweep over Mariners, winning 9-6 in extras

    Mariners get swept by the Royals, falling in extras 9-6

    SEATTLE (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the 10th, Alex Gordon added a two-out RBI single later in the inning and the Kansas City Royals completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. 

    SEATTLE (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the 10th, Alex Gordon added a two-out RBI single later in the inning and the Kansas City Royals completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. 

  Three Seahawks make NFL.com's top safeties of all time

    Three Seahawks make NFL.com's top safeties of all time

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7).

    NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7).

  Indians drop series opener against Canadians, 5-0

    Indians drop series opener against Canadians, 5-0

    Indians drop their first game of July

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.

  Indians drop second straight to Hawks, 8-2

    Indians drop second straight to Hawks, 8-2

    Indians move to 4-12 on the season

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday. Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run. Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday. Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run. Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

