Spokane Indians drop second straight against Vancouver Canadians, 3-2

Indians have been outscored 8-2 in past two games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win.

William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.

The run by Large, part of a two-run inning, gave the Canadians a 1-0 lead before Brock Lundquist scored on a stolen base later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs, the Indians cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Clayton Middleton hit a solo home run.

Vancouver right-hander Kyle Weatherly (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Tyler Phillips (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing three runs and three hits over six innings.

With the win, Vancouver remains undefeated (5-0) against Spokane this season.