Three Seahawks make NFL.com's top safeties of all time

NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7).

Kam Chancellor (No. 23)

Photo Courtesy: Seahawks.com

Kam Chancellor has spent his entire seven-year career with the Seattle Seahawks, after being selected 133rd overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. Chancellor has made the Pro Bowl four times during his career (2011, 2013-2015) and two All-Pro selections (2013, 2014). Chancellor played a pivotal role for the Seahawks in their run towards a Super Bowl 48 victory over the Denver Broncos. During that game, Chancellor and the Seahawks' defense held the most prolific offense in NFL history to just eight points and won the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Chancellor has totaled 557 tackles and 12 interceptions during his NFL career.

Earl Thomas (No.19)

Photo Courtesy: Seahawks.com

Earl Thomas was drafted 14th overall by the Seahawks in the 2010 NFL Draft, the same year as teammate Chancellor. Thomas was named a consensus All-American in 2009 while he was at the University of Texas and has since made a lasting impact with the Seahawks. Thomas is a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2011-2015) and has also been named a first-team All-Pro four times during his career (2012-2015). Like Chancellor, Thomas was a key player for the Seahawks during their run towards a Super Bowl 48 victory over the Broncos. In 2013, Thomas became the first safety in the last decade to record more than 100 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles in a single season. Thomas has totaled 23 interceptions and 554 combined tackles during his NFL career.

Kenny Easley (No. 7)

Photo Courtesy: Seahawks.com

Kenny Easley spent his entire seven-year career with the Seattle Seahawks and is a member of the NFL Hall of Fame. Easley became the Seahawks fourth player to spend his entire career with Seattle and make it into Canton, joining Steve Largent, Walter Jones and Cortez Kennedy. Easley was selected fourth overall by the Seahawks in the 1981 NFL Draft, after becoming a consensus three-time All-American (1978-1980) while at UCLA. During his time with the Seahawks, Easley was a four-time first-team All-Pro (1982-1985) and was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 1984, after he registered a league-leading ten interceptions. Easley was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1980's and is also a member of the Seahawks Ring of Honor.