Local baseball fan starts his own collection of foul balls

PASCO, WA - The Tri-City Dust Devils may be on the road in Everett tonight, but when they're back in Gesa Stadium, a fan by the name of Cody Ramirez will be at the ball park waiting to see the team play...while also waiting for something else.

Cody Ramirez is a giant Dust Devils fan. You'll find him at almost every single home game, but you won't find him sitting in the stands.

"Well I started watching YouTube and ran across this guy named Zack Cambell who collects as many baseballs as he can," Ramirez said. "I think he has 9,110 baseballs."

And that is what kick-started the hobby of collecting foul balls.

"So that got me thinking...if he does it for major league teams maybe I could come here and do it at Gesa Stadium."

Ramirez hasn't quite reached that of his YouTube inspiration at 9,000 yet, but since July of last year, he's amassed quite the collection of Dust Devils baseballs.

"I got one, and that kind of excited me," Ramirez admitted. "And so I got another one and then it just turned into a hobby, and then it led up to my collection over 50 baseballs."

50 baseballs, all from Gesa Stadium.

"These are the baseballs I've collected over the past year," Ramirez explained. "There's like 6 or 7 I've collected this year, so that's a total of 50 baseballs."

At almost every home game, you'll be able to catch Ramirez in his favorite spot, waiting to add to his collection.

"My goal is 100."