Former Mt. Spokane pitcher Drew Rasmussen fails to sign with Rays

Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season.More >>
The Rays will not sign their second selection in the 2017 MLB Draft, Drew Rasmussen, the team announced on Wednesday and first reported by MLBPipeline.com's Jim Callis. Tampa Bay selected the Oregon State right-hander 31st overall with the first pick in Competitive Balance Round A. Full Game CoverageMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Whit Merrifield hit the first pitch of the game from Felix Hernandez for his seventh home run, Mike Moustakas added his 24th homer of the season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Tuesday for their fifth win in six games. .More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Ian Kennedy allowed one run pitching into the seventh inning, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both hit solo home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night. Kennedy (3-6) won his third straight decision with one of his best performances of the season.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (10-5) swept a three-game series over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-9) with a 3-1 win on Monday night in front of 3,264 at Dehler Park.More >>
The Seattle Sounders will kick off the month of July with a rematch of the 2016 Western Conference Finals when they visit the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday. The Sounders will look to get back on track, as they haven't won a game since June 13 against the Portland Timbers.More >>
SEATTLE -- The Mariners announced on Monday that Andrew Moore had been recalled, while right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. A roster move was imminent to allow Moore to join the 25-man roster after he was announced as Monday night's starter against the Royals at Safeco Field.More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Zach Collins, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Acquired in a draft day trade with Sacramento, Collins (7-0, 230) was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.More >>
