Former Mt. Spokane pitcher Drew Rasmussen fails to sign with Rays

By Tampa Bay Rays The Rays will not sign their second selection in the 2017 MLB Draft, Drew Rasmussen, the team announced on Wednesday and first reported by MLBPipeline.com's Jim Callis. Tampa Bay selected the Oregon State right-hander 31st overall with the first pick in Competitive Balance Round A. Full Game Coverage

"As has been reported, we were unable to reach an agreement with Drew Rasmussen," the team said in a statement. "We wish Drew the best as he moves forward. We will have no further comment on the matter."

Source: @RaysBaseball will not sign supp 1st-rder Drew Rasmussen. Oregon St RHP, up to 98 this spring after TJ in March 2016. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 5, 2017

With the team unable to sign Rasmussen, the Rays will not be able to reallocate the $2,134,900 allotted to the pick on another selection this year. However, according to its statement, the team does expect to be awarded with a compensatory pick in next year's Draft.

Rays Draft Tracker

Rasmussen was rated as the No. 98 Draft prospect, according to MLBPipeline.com. He returned from Tommy John surgery in late April, initially working out of the bullpen before returning to the rotation. He has three effective pitches, led by a plus fastball.

Rasmussen will be returning to Oregon State for his redshirt junior year. His Beavers were the top-ranked team in college baseball and made it to the semifinals of the College World Series in June.