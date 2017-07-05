Indians drop series opener against Canadians, 5-0

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday.

Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.

In the top of the second, Vancouver grabbed the lead on a single by Morgan that scored Kacy Clemens. The Canadians then added two runs in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Kevin Vicuna hit an RBI single, while Cullen Large hit a two-run single in the ninth.

Cole Ragans (0-1) went four innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out eight and walked four.

The Indians were blanked for the second time this season, while the Canadians' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

With the win, Vancouver remains undefeated (4-0) against Spokane this season.