Indians drop series opener against Canadians, 5-0 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians drop series opener against Canadians, 5-0

Indians drop their first game of July Indians drop their first game of July

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday.

Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.

In the top of the second, Vancouver grabbed the lead on a single by Morgan that scored Kacy Clemens. The Canadians then added two runs in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Kevin Vicuna hit an RBI single, while Cullen Large hit a two-run single in the ninth.

Cole Ragans (0-1) went four innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out eight and walked four.

The Indians were blanked for the second time this season, while the Canadians' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

With the win, Vancouver remains undefeated (4-0) against Spokane this season.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Indians drop series opener against Canadians, 5-0

    Indians drop series opener against Canadians, 5-0

    Indians drop their first game of JulyIndians drop their first game of July

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.

    More >>

  • Mariners drop second straight to Royals, 7-3

    Mariners drop second straight to Royals, 7-3

    Mariners now 41-44 on the seasonMariners now 41-44 on the season

    SEATTLE (AP) - Whit Merrifield hit the first pitch of the game from Felix Hernandez for his seventh home run, Mike Moustakas added his 24th homer of the season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Tuesday for their fifth win in six games. .

    More >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Whit Merrifield hit the first pitch of the game from Felix Hernandez for his seventh home run, Mike Moustakas added his 24th homer of the season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Tuesday for their fifth win in six games. .

    More >>

  • Mariners fall to Royals 3-1 in series opener

    Mariners fall to Royals 3-1 in series opener

    Seattle has now lost five straight games at homeSeattle has now lost five straight games at home

    SEATTLE (AP) - Ian Kennedy allowed one run pitching into the seventh inning, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both hit solo home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night. Kennedy (3-6) won his third straight decision with one of his best performances of the season.

    More >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Ian Kennedy allowed one run pitching into the seventh inning, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both hit solo home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night. Kennedy (3-6) won his third straight decision with one of his best performances of the season.

    More >>
    •   

  • Spokane IndiansSpokane IndiansMore>>

  • Indians drop series opener against Canadians, 5-0

    Indians drop series opener against Canadians, 5-0

    Indians drop their first game of JulyIndians drop their first game of July

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.

    More >>

  • Indians drop second straight to Hawks, 8-2

    Indians drop second straight to Hawks, 8-2

    Indians move to 4-12 on the seasonIndians move to 4-12 on the season

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday. Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run. Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

    More >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday. Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run. Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

    More >>

  • Spokane Indians give up 15 hits in loss to Boise Hawks

    Spokane Indians give up 15 hits in loss to Boise Hawks

    Spokane will play Boise again tomorrow at 6:15Spokane will play Boise again tomorrow at 6:15

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Ryan Metzler had four hits and three RBI, and Ryan Luna pitched six scoreless innings as the Boise Hawks defeated the Spokane Indians 11-4 on Thursday. Luna (1-0) allowed four hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.

    More >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Ryan Metzler had four hits and three RBI, and Ryan Luna pitched six scoreless innings as the Boise Hawks defeated the Spokane Indians 11-4 on Thursday. Luna (1-0) allowed four hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.