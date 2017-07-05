Mariners drop second straight to Royals, 7-3

SEATTLE (AP) - Whit Merrifield hit the first pitch of the game from Felix Hernandez for his seventh home run, Mike Moustakas added his 24th homer of the season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Tuesday for their fifth win in six games.



Kansas City knocked around Hernandez (3-3) for five earned runs in six innings. Merrifield set the tone jumping on an 89 mph pitch in the middle of the plate and clearing the wall in left-center. The Royals scored three times in the fourth inning thanks to Moustakas' two-run shot and a two-out error by second baseman Robinson Cano that allowed Brandon Moss to score. Salvador Perez had a two-run double and the five earned runs were the most allowed by Hernandez in his eight starts this season.



Kansas City starter Danny Duffy (5-4) returned after spending a month on the disabled list and allowed just two first-inning runs.

