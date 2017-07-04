Mariners fall to Royals 3-1 in series opener - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners fall to Royals 3-1 in series opener

Seattle has now lost five straight games at home

SEATTLE (AP) - Ian Kennedy allowed one run pitching into the seventh inning, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both hit solo home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night.
    
Kennedy (3-6) won his third straight decision with one of his best performances of the season. The lone run scored on a wild pitch as Kansas City handed Seattle its fifth straight loss at home.
    
Moustakas led off the second inning with his 23rd home run of the season and gave the Royals a 2-0 lead against Seattle starter Andrew Moore. Gordon's home run came with two outs in the fifth, a pitch he broke his bat on but was still able to get it over the wall in right just beyond the leap of Mitch Haniger. It was Gordon's fifth homer and second in the past three games.

