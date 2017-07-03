Sounders to face Rapids in 2016 Western Conference Finals rematc - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Sounders to face Rapids in 2016 Western Conference Finals rematch

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Courtesy: Seattle Sounders Courtesy: Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders will kick off the month of July with a rematch of the 2016 Western Conference Finals when they visit the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday. The Sounders will look to get back on track, as they haven't won a game since June 13 against the Portland Timbers.

The Sounders are 13-5-2 all-time against the Rapids in the regular season, including a 5-3-1 mark in Colorado. This will be the first time these two teams have played each other since the 2016 Western Conference Finals. Seattle came away with a 3-1 aggregate victory, advancing them to their first MLS Cup in franchise history. Last week, both the Sounders and Rapids each lost in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, falling to the San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas, respectively. 

Seattle will be without some of their key players due to international duty. Jordan Morris (USA), Christian Roldan (USA), Oniel Fisher (Jamaica) and Jordy Delem (Martinique) will all be away for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The United States will open up the Gold Cup against Panama on Saturday.

Courtesy: ESPN.com

The Sounders and Rapids are in 8th and 9th place in the Western Conference standings and are both chasing the Los Angeles Galaxy for 6th place. The top six teams from each conference make the playoffs. The Sounders are in danger of missing the postseason for the first time in franchise history, but are only one point behind the Galaxy for 6th place. The Rapids are three points behind the Galaxy and could potentially miss the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.

The Sounders and Rapids kick off action Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Mariners fall to Royals 3-1 in series opener

    Mariners fall to Royals 3-1 in series opener

    Seattle has now lost five straight games at homeSeattle has now lost five straight games at home

    SEATTLE (AP) - Ian Kennedy allowed one run pitching into the seventh inning, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both hit solo home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night. Kennedy (3-6) won his third straight decision with one of his best performances of the season.

    More >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Ian Kennedy allowed one run pitching into the seventh inning, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both hit solo home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night. Kennedy (3-6) won his third straight decision with one of his best performances of the season.

    More >>

  • Mustangs Earn First Sweep of Season Over Voyagers

    Mustangs Earn First Sweep of Season Over Voyagers

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-07-04 04:48:48 GMT

    The Billings Mustangs (10-5) swept a three-game series over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-9) with a 3-1 win on Monday night in front of 3,264 at Dehler Park.

    More >>

    The Billings Mustangs (10-5) swept a three-game series over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-9) with a 3-1 win on Monday night in front of 3,264 at Dehler Park.

    More >>

  • Cody Stampede Monday Night Highlights

    Cody Stampede Monday Night Highlights

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-07-04 04:44:37 GMT
    As the second to last day for the Cody Stampede concludes, there are still lots of events wide open for the largest 4th of July purse in the country! More >>
    As the second to last day for the Cody Stampede concludes, there are still lots of events wide open for the largest 4th of July purse in the country! More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.