Sounders to face Rapids in 2016 Western Conference Finals rematch

SEATTLE (AP) - Ian Kennedy allowed one run pitching into the seventh inning, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both hit solo home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night. Kennedy (3-6) won his third straight decision with one of his best performances of the season.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (10-5) swept a three-game series over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-9) with a 3-1 win on Monday night in front of 3,264 at Dehler Park.More >>
The Seattle Sounders will kick off the month of July with a rematch of the 2016 Western Conference Finals when they visit the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday. The Sounders will look to get back on track, as they haven't won a game since June 13 against the Portland Timbers.More >>
SEATTLE -- The Mariners announced on Monday that Andrew Moore had been recalled, while right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. A roster move was imminent to allow Moore to join the 25-man roster after he was announced as Monday night's starter against the Royals at Safeco Field.More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Zach Collins, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Acquired in a draft day trade with Sacramento, Collins (7-0, 230) was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.More >>
Nelson Cruz has been selected by the players to play for the American League in the 88th Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami. Cruz is making his 5th career All-Star Game appearance, his 4th in the last 5 years.More >>
The last time the Mariners visited Angel Stadium on a sunny Sunday, Edwin Diaz and the Seattle bullpen turned a six-run lead in the ninth inning into an agonizing defeat.More >>
Matt Blandino (2-0) was outstanding in the start, giving up just two runs on five hits while striking out four.More >>
