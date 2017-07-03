Sounders to face Rapids in 2016 Western Conference Finals rematch

The Seattle Sounders will kick off the month of July with a rematch of the 2016 Western Conference Finals when they visit the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday. The Sounders will look to get back on track, as they haven't won a game since June 13 against the Portland Timbers.

The Sounders are 13-5-2 all-time against the Rapids in the regular season, including a 5-3-1 mark in Colorado. This will be the first time these two teams have played each other since the 2016 Western Conference Finals. Seattle came away with a 3-1 aggregate victory, advancing them to their first MLS Cup in franchise history. Last week, both the Sounders and Rapids each lost in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, falling to the San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas, respectively.

Seattle will be without some of their key players due to international duty. Jordan Morris (USA), Christian Roldan (USA), Oniel Fisher (Jamaica) and Jordy Delem (Martinique) will all be away for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The United States will open up the Gold Cup against Panama on Saturday.

Courtesy: ESPN.com

The Sounders and Rapids are in 8th and 9th place in the Western Conference standings and are both chasing the Los Angeles Galaxy for 6th place. The top six teams from each conference make the playoffs. The Sounders are in danger of missing the postseason for the first time in franchise history, but are only one point behind the Galaxy for 6th place. The Rapids are three points behind the Galaxy and could potentially miss the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.

The Sounders and Rapids kick off action Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.