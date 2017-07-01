Tillie, Hachimura open play at FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt

Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.More >>
Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.More >>
Sports Illustrated released their list of the top 100 players in college football on Friday and two Washington State stars made the cut. Quarterback Luke Falk was ranked No. 79 and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell was ranked No. 18. In total, the Pac-12 had 12 players make the list, but not one in the top 10.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball will host six nonconference games at Pullman, along with one at Spokane Arena, head men's basketball coach Ernie Kent announced Thursday, along with the complete 2017-18 WSU men's basketball nonconference schedule and the Pac-12 weekly matchups.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – The highly successful Lewis-Clark State College baseball program currently has 17 former players in minor league baseball as of Wednesday, June 28, including three former major league players trying to get back to the show from the Class AAA level.More >>
LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.More >>
Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.More >>
Portland State Basketball Coach Barret Peery has announced the addition of graduate transfer Ryan Edwards to the Viking program for the 2017-18 season. Edwards has signed a grant-in-aid contract and entered school for summer term. Edwards has played three seasons with one redshirt season at Gonzaga University.More >>
Jordan Mathews is walking in the footsteps of former Gonzaga teammate Kyle Wiltjer, following the Houston Rocket's path to the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mathews drew attention from three NBA teams about possibly playing for their Summer League team and ultimately chose the New Orleans Pelicans.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.More >>
Portland State Basketball Coach Barret Peery has announced the addition of graduate transfer Ryan Edwards to the Viking program for the 2017-18 season. Edwards has signed a grant-in-aid contract and entered school for summer term. Edwards has played three seasons with one redshirt season at Gonzaga University.More >>
Jordan Mathews is walking in the footsteps of former Gonzaga teammate Kyle Wiltjer, following the Houston Rocket's path to the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mathews drew attention from three NBA teams about possibly playing for their Summer League team and ultimately chose the New Orleans Pelicans.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—Two more Gonzaga baseball players realized their dreams of signing a professional contract this week as Justin Jacobs signed as a free agent with the Texas Rangers and Jake Roberts came to terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jacobs enters the pro ranks coming off a strong senior campaign.More >>
Our Sam Adams got a chance to talk with Gonzaga's Zach Collins after he was selected 10th overall in this year's NBA Draft. Collins talks about how his work ethic brought him to the position he's in and how he plans to use that to help the Portland Trailblazers.More >>
Former Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall by the Utah Jazz in this year's NBA Draft. Williams-Goss becomes the second Gonzaga player taken in the 2017 NBA Draft (Zach Collins, #10 to Portland) and the third Bulldogs' player selected in the past two years.More >>
Former Gonzaga forward Zach Collins was selected 10th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2017 NBA Draft. Collins becomes the Bulldogs' third lottery pick in the last five years, joining Kelly Olynyk (13th in 2013) and Domantas Sabonis (11th in 2016).More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga basketball has finalized dates for Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel for Oct. 7, and Numerica FanFest on Oct. 14. Fans will get the early details on this year's Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel and Numerica FanFest events, and meet some of their favorite men's and women's basketball playersMore >>
