Tillie, Hachimura open play at FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt

On Saturday, Killian Tillie (France) and Rui Hachimura (Japan) opened play at the FIBA under-19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

In their first game, Tillie's French squad had no problem with Argentina, winning 78-67 to start Group C play 1-0. Tillie scored nine points on 4/12 shooting while also snagging nine rebounds. The sophomore-to-be played just under 26 minutes.

In Group A, Japan couldn't get past Spain, losing 78-67. Hachimura continued his dominant summer, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in almost 32 minutes. The fellow incoming sophomore shot 7/10 from the field, including a perfect 3/3 from three-point range while also chipping in two assists and a steal.

During his freshman season in Spokane, Hachimura played sparingly, averaging 2.6 points in just under five minutes per game. Tillie averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.3 minutes a game.

Both continue group play at the U19 World Cup on Sunday, with France facing off against New Zealand and Japan taking on Mali.