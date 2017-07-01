Tillie, Hachimura in action at FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt

Gonzaga's Killian Tillie and Rui Hachimura wrapped up play at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup from Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

Tillie and France faced Argentina in the 7th place game, with France claiming the 69-63 victory. Tillie scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second double double of the week. He also chipped in five assists and three steals in 31 minutes of play.

In seven games from Cairo, Tillie averaged 12.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals. He shot 45.8 percent from the field.

Hachimura and Japan suffered a tough defeat to Puerto Rico, 68-67. Hachimura had a huge game with 27 points and 11 rebounds, his sixth double double in seven games.

Hachimura finished with impressive averages of 20.8 points, 11 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 48 percent from the field.

---

Rui Hachimura continues to fill the box score as play winds down at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup from Cairo, Egypt.

Gonzaga's athletic sophomore-to-be scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished four assists and had four blocks in Japan's 76-73 overtime over Egypt. It's Hachimura's fifth double double in six games.

Fellow Bulldog Killian Tillie had eight points, three rebounds and two assists as France was crushed by Germany, 86-60. It was a quiet game for Tillie, who had 22 points and 17 rebounds in Friday's loss to Canada.

Sunday is the final day of play at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup. Tillie and France will face Argentina in the 7th place game, while Hachimura and Japan get Puerto Rico in the 9th place game.

---

Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura and Killian Tillie both had huge games during Friday's play at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

Hachimura continued his dominant week, filling up the stat sheet with 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in Japan's 77-64 win over Korea. Hachimura shot four of eight from the field and was a perfect 12 of 12 from the free throw line.

Tillie and France suffered a tough 73-67 defeat to Canada, but the Bulldogs' sophomore had his best game of the tournament. Tillie finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds, adding two assists and two steals in 37 minutes of play.

---

On Wednesday, Gonzaga's Killian Tillie and Rui Hachimura continued FIBA Under-19 World Cup play in the Round of 16.

Tillie and France beat Korea 87-55 on Tuesday, to finish group play with a 3-0 record. France carried that momentum against Puerto Rico on Wednesday, when they came away with a 84-66 victory. Tillie was the leading scorer for France, putting up 20 points and adding seven rebounds in their 18-point victory. France is now amongst the final eight teams in the tournament and will continue play Friday against Canada.

Hachimura and Japan saw their chances at the championship come to an end after a close 57-55 loss to Italy. Hachimura led all scorers with 22 points and 14 rebounds, for his fourth straight double double of the tournament. Japan will continue to play basketball in the FIBA Under-19 tournament on Friday, when they play Korea in the classification round.

...

Tuesday marked the end of group play at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup from Cairo, Egypt, and Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura and Killian Tillie will continue onto the Round of 16.

Hachimura and Japan fell to Canada, 100-75. The Zags' sophomore-to-be continued his stellar play, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in just under 25 minutes. It's his third straight double double of the tournament. In three games of group play, Hachimura averaged 18.7 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 56 percent from the field.

Japan's 1-2 record was good enough to get them into the Round of 16, where they will play Italy on Wednesday.

Tillie and team France continued their great play, crushing Korea 87-55 to finish group play a perfect 3-0.

The fellow Bulldog sophomore-to-be scored six points, adding eight rebounds, three assists and a steal. In three games, Tillie is averaging just under seven points and just over seven rebounds.

Tillie and France will open the Round of 16 against Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

...

Gonzaga sophomores Killian Tillie and Rui Hachimura each picked up wins as they continued group play at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup from Cairo, Egypt.

Tillie and team France edged New Zealand, 80-69 to move to 2-0 within Group A. Tillie scored five points and grabbed five rebounds in just over 25 minutes.

Hachimura and Japan edges Mali 76-73 for Japan's first win at the tournament since 1999. Hachimura had his second-straight double double, scoring 15 points and snagging 12 rebounds.

Monday is an off day in Cairo. On Tuesday, Tillie and France take on Korea while Hachimura and Japan square off against Canada.

---

On Saturday, Killian Tillie (France) and Rui Hachimura (Japan) opened play at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

In their first game, Tillie's French squad had no problem with Argentina, winning 78-67 to start Group C play 1-0. Tillie scored nine points on 4/12 shooting while also snagging nine rebounds. The sophomore-to-be played just under 26 minutes.

In Group A, Japan couldn't get past Spain, losing 78-67. Hachimura continued his dominant summer, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in almost 32 minutes. The fellow incoming sophomore shot 7/10 from the field, including a perfect 3/3 from three-point range while also chipping in two assists and a steal.

During his freshman season in Spokane, Hachimura played sparingly, averaging 2.6 points in just under five minutes per game. Tillie averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.3 minutes a game.

Both continue group play at the U19 World Cup on Sunday, with France facing off against New Zealand and Japan taking on Mali.