Indians drop second straight to Hawks, 8-2 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians drop second straight to Hawks, 8-2

Indians move to 4-12 on the season Indians move to 4-12 on the season

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday.

Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run.

Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

The Hawks later added a run in the fourth and five in the seventh. In the fourth, Edgeworth hit a solo home run, while Steven Linkous hit a two-run triple in the seventh.

Boise southpaw Keinter Olivares (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alex Speas (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over five innings.

Terry homered and doubled for the Indians.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Mariners beat Angels 10-0, snap four-game losing streak

    Mariners beat Angels 10-0, snap four-game losing streak

    Mariners are now 40-41 on the seasonMariners are now 40-41 on the season

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Robinson Cano hit two home runs, Ariel Miranda allowed only two hits in seven innings and the Seattle Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-0 victory Friday over the Los Angeles Angels. Cano's 15th and 16th home runs of the season gave him five RBIs.

    More >>

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Robinson Cano hit two home runs, Ariel Miranda allowed only two hits in seven innings and the Seattle Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-0 victory Friday over the Los Angeles Angels. Cano's 15th and 16th home runs of the season gave him five RBIs.

    More >>

  • Indians drop second straight to Hawks, 8-2

    Indians drop second straight to Hawks, 8-2

    Indians move to 4-12 on the seasonIndians move to 4-12 on the season

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday. Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run. Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

    More >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday. Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run. Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

    More >>

  • Report: Domantas Sabonis heading to Pacers in blockbuster deal for Paul George

    Report: Domantas Sabonis heading to Pacers in blockbuster deal for Paul George

    Courtesy: Oklahoma City ThunderCourtesy: Oklahoma City Thunder

    Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.

    More >>

    Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.

    More >>
    •   

  • Spokane IndiansSpokane IndiansMore>>

  • Indians drop second straight to Hawks, 8-2

    Indians drop second straight to Hawks, 8-2

    Indians move to 4-12 on the seasonIndians move to 4-12 on the season

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday. Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run. Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

    More >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday. Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run. Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

    More >>

  • Spokane Indians give up 15 hits in loss to Boise Hawks

    Spokane Indians give up 15 hits in loss to Boise Hawks

    Spokane will play Boise again tomorrow at 6:15Spokane will play Boise again tomorrow at 6:15

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Ryan Metzler had four hits and three RBI, and Ryan Luna pitched six scoreless innings as the Boise Hawks defeated the Spokane Indians 11-4 on Thursday. Luna (1-0) allowed four hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.

    More >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Ryan Metzler had four hits and three RBI, and Ryan Luna pitched six scoreless innings as the Boise Hawks defeated the Spokane Indians 11-4 on Thursday. Luna (1-0) allowed four hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.

    More >>

  • Indians snap losing streak, beat Dust Devils 6-1

    Indians snap losing streak, beat Dust Devils 6-1

    Indians snap eight-game losing streakIndians snap eight-game losing streak

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Kole Enright hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday. The home run by Enright scored Yohel Pozo to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Kole Enright hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday. The home run by Enright scored Yohel Pozo to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.