Indians drop second straight to Hawks, 8-2

Indians move to 4-12 on the season

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday.

Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run.

Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

The Hawks later added a run in the fourth and five in the seventh. In the fourth, Edgeworth hit a solo home run, while Steven Linkous hit a two-run triple in the seventh.

Boise southpaw Keinter Olivares (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alex Speas (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over five innings.

Terry homered and doubled for the Indians.