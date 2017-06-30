Report: Domantas Sabonis heading to Pacers in blockbuster deal for Paul George

Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.

Sources: Indiana has completed trade of Paul George to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

Sabonis played in 81 games during his rookie year for the Thunder, averaging 20.1 minutes per game and 5.9 points per game. Sabonis was drafted No. 11 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, but was then immediately traded to the Thunder. At the time, Sabonis was the highest Gonzaga player ever drafted, until Zach Collins was selected No. 10 overall by the Portland Trailblazers in the 2017 NBA Draft.

During his sophomore season with Gonzaga, Sabonis was named to the All-WCC First Team and led the conference averaging 11.4 rebounds per game. In just two seasons with Gonzaga, Sabonis scored 1,002 points, becoming the 41st player in school history to score 1,000 points. He also led Gonzaga to their second straight Sweet 16 appearance in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.