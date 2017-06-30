Two WSU football players land on Sports Illustrated's Top 100

Sports Illustrated released their list of the top 100 players in college football on Friday and two Washington State stars made the cut. Quarterback Luke Falk was ranked No. 79 and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell was ranked No. 18. In total, the Pac-12 had 12 players make the list, but not one in the top 10. The Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans each had six players selected in the top 100, which is the highest in the conference.

No. 79: Luke Falk, QB, Senior

Last season, Luke Falk was a finalist for the Manning Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, while also being named to the All-Pac-12 Conference second team. Falk threw 38 touchdown passes last year, tying his own WSU single-season record and also led the Cougars to the Holiday Bowl. As a junior, he threw for 4,468 passing yards, which was the third-most in the country and third-most in WSU single-season history.

2016 Stats: 70% (443-633), 38 touchdown passes, 11 INT

No. 18: Cody O'Connell, OL, Senior

Last Season, Cody O'Connell was an Outland Trophy Finalist and became the second unanimous All-American in WSU history. O'Connell appeared in all 13 games for the Cougars and was rated the second best offensive lineman in the country by Pro Football Focus. He also received the “Bone Award” following games against Idaho, Oregon and at Stanford as WSU’s offensive lineman of the week.

Here's a complete list of Sports Illustrated's Top 100: (Underline= Pac-12 School)

100. Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida

99. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

98. Deontay Burnett, WR, USC

97. Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State

96. Porter Gustin, LB, USC

95. Ja’Von Rolland-Jones, DE, Arkansas State

94. Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State

93. Ralph Webb, RB, Vanderbilt

92. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

91. Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State

90. Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn

89. Logan Woodside, QB, Toledo

88. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma

87. Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

86. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

85. Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

84. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

83. D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State

82. Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas

81. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

80. Braden Smith, RT, Auburn

79. Luke Falk, QB, Washington State

78. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

77. Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

76. Jaelan Phillips, DE, UCLA

75. Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama

74. Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

73. Kendall Joseph, LB, Clemson

72. Duke Dawson, CB, Florida

71. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

70. Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

69. Derrick Nnadi, DL, Florida State

68. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

67. Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

66. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

65. Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

64. Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma

63. Travin Howard, LB, TCU

62. Trenton Thompson, DL, Georgia

61. Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

60. Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin

59. JT. Barrett, QB, Ohio State

58. Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson

57. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

56. Ahmmon Richards, WR, Miami

55. Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama

54. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

53. Quinton Flowers, QB, South Florida

52. Marquis Haynes, DE, Ole Miss

51. Godwin Igwebuike, S, Northwestern

50. Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State

49. Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana

48. Kamryn Pettway, RB, Auburn

47. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

46. Iman Marshall, CB, USC

45. Jake Browning, QB, Washington

44. Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh

43. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

42. Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee

41. Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State

40. Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

39. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

38. Da’Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama

37. Billy Price, C, Ohio State

36. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

35. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

34. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

33. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

32. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

31. Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern

30. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

29. Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

28. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

27. Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

26. Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia

25. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

24. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

23. Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

22. Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

21. Azeem Victor, LB, Washington

20. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

19. Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

18. Cody O’Connell, OG, Washington State

17. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

16. Cameron Smith, LB, USC

15. Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

14. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

13. Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

12. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

11. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

10. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

9. Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

8. Connor Williams, OT, Texas

7. Arden Key, LB, LSU

6. Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

5. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

4. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

2. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma