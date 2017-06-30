Chiefs' February 27 home game rescheduled to February 20 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs' February 27 home game rescheduled to February 20

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Friday a home game date change for the 2017-18 regular season. The previously slated home game on Tuesday, February 27 versus the Everett Silvertips has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 20.

All other details for the game, including start time (7:05 p.m.) and opponent (Everett), remain the same.

