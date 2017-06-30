Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe invited to Maple Leafs' Development Camp

As Nico Hischier is discovering, being taken No. 1 in the NHL Draft has its perks.

Moves made before and at the draft were just the start of some big shakeups around the NHL going into free agency.

NHL movement just getting started going into free agency

The Dallas Stars have acquired veteran defenseman Marc Methot in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Teemu Selanne and longtime Ducks teammate Paul Kariya headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2017.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Alexander Radulov lead a lean crop of top NHL free agents that also includes big-name veterans like Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau.

Players put aside blisters and monotony as 11-day Buffalo hockey marathon enters seventh day and the score surpasses 1,000 goals for each team.

Former Sabres captain Jason Pominville is returning to Buffalo after being acquired along with defenseman Marco Scandella in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Wild.

NHL teams are taking advantage of their final chance to buy out players this offseason.

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto.

McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta, posted career highs in goals (17), assists (9) and points (26) during the 2016-17 regular season. The second-year winger also won the Chiefs’ inaugural Hardest Working Player Award. He joins drafted players Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton), Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Los Angeles) and Hudson Elynuik (Carolina) as Chiefs confirmed to 2017 NHL development camps.

McIndoe was originally a third round (58th overall) pick by the Chiefs in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. He’s played 129 career WHL games over two seasons, scoring 25 goals and 41 points.