Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe invited to Maple Leafs' Development Camp

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto.

McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta, posted career highs in goals (17), assists (9) and points (26) during the 2016-17 regular season. The second-year winger also won the Chiefs’ inaugural Hardest Working Player Award. He joins drafted players Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton), Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Los Angeles) and Hudson Elynuik (Carolina) as Chiefs confirmed to 2017 NHL development camps.

McIndoe was originally a third round (58th overall) pick by the Chiefs in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. He’s played 129 career WHL games over two seasons, scoring 25 goals and 41 points. 

