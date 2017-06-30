Spokane Indians give up 15 hits in loss to Boise Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Ryan Metzler had four hits and three RBI, and Ryan Luna pitched six scoreless innings as the Boise Hawks defeated the Spokane Indians 11-4 on Thursday.

Luna (1-0) allowed four hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.

With the game tied 4-4, the Hawks took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning. Steven Linkous hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by Metzler en route to the three-run lead.

The Hawks later added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Dario Beltre (0-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

For the Indians, Yohel Pozo doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.