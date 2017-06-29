Mariners look to bounce back against the LA Angels - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners look to bounce back against the LA Angels

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Mariners begin a three-game series tomorrow against the Angels

The Seattle Mariners look to get back on track Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The Mariners are currently on a four-game losing streak, including a sweep by the National League's Philadelphia Phillies. Before their losing streak, the Mariners were two games over .500 (39-37) for the first time all season, but now have lost a total of 41 games.

The Mariners are currently 15 games behind the MLB-leading Houston Astros in the AL West, who have a 54-26 record this season. However, the Mariners are just two and a half games back behind the Minnesota Twins for the final wild-card position. Seattle hasn't made the playoffs since 2001, the year they posted a 116-win season, a record that still stands today.

The Mariners' bats are carrying the team this season. Seattle currently ranks ninth in the MLB in runs scored (388) and eighth in batting average (.264). On the flip side, Seattle ranks 22nd in ERA and has given up 396 runs this season, a minus-eight run differential.

The Mariners have ten games left until the All-Star break and will then resume play on July 14 against the Chicago White Sox.

