ESPN ranks Seahawks' roster 11th best in NFL

By Seattle Seahawks

ESPN Insider Ranks All 32 NFL Rosters

For ESPN Insider, the Pro Football Focus staff dove into their database and ranked every NFL roster based on how they stand with the 2017 season approaching. The rankings were based on how the expected starters for each team compare in their metrics.

The Seahawks’ current roster came in at No. 11 among the 32 NFL clubs, finishing just outside the top-10 behind the Carolina Panthers. Pro Football Focus highlighted quarterback Russell Wilson as the team’s biggest strength and cornerback Richard Sherman for his production at cornerback:

By the numbers: Though he wasn't quite as dominant last season, Richard Sherman has been one of the NFL's best cornerbacks since 2014. Over the past three seasons, his passer rating allowed of 60.2 ranks first among cornerbacks who have played at least 500 snaps in coverage.