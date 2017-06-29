Cougars announce 2017-18 men's basketball non-conference schedul - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Cougars announce 2017-18 men's basketball non-conference schedule and Pac-12 matchups

WSU opens up regular season vs. Texas Southern on November 12 WSU opens up regular season vs. Texas Southern on November 12

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball will host six nonconference games at Pullman, along with one at Spokane Arena, head men's basketball coach Ernie Kent announced Thursday, along with the complete 2017-18 WSU men's basketball nonconference schedule and the Pac-12 weekly matchups.

The Cougars' nonconference schedule is set, as well as all of the weeks and locations for their conference opponents. The Pac-12 will announce the completed conference schedule in conjunction with the Pac-12 Network following television selections by the networks. The completed schedule with dates, opponents and times is expected to be released in late August or early September. 

Washington State will have just two repeat opponents from last season's nonconference schedule, Idaho and Kansas State, as the Cougars and Vandals will meet for the 112th-consecutive season, the longest continuous rivalry west of the Mississippi River. Washington State and Kansas State met last season at Kansas City's Sprint Center, Dec. 10, and will meet once again at a 'neutral' site, as the Cougars host the Wildcats Dec. 20 at Spokane Arena. 

"We're excited to host a few games at home before hitting the road for the Wooden Legacy over Thanksgiving, which features some good competition that will help us measure where we're at," Kent said. "The game with Idaho is always very competitive and playing the Vandals in Moscow, followed by a trip to El Paso to take on UTEP will help us get used to the road before Pac-12 play. Hosting Kansas State in Spokane is huge for us, as the Wildcats are a great opponent and we have so many fans and alums in Spokane, it's also a great transition into Pac-12 play."

After an exhibition game against Saint Martin's slated for Sunday, Nov. 5, WSU will open the season hosting Texas Southern, Sunday, Nov. 12 at Beasley Coliseum. The Tigers won the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, falling to eventual champion, North Carolina in the first round. Following the opener, the Cougars host two more games in the week as Seattle U comes to town, Wednesday, Nov. 15 and Idaho State, Saturday, Nov. 18. 

For the week of Thanksgiving, Washington State will head to Fullerton, Calif., for the Wooden Legacy tournament, Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 23-26. There the Cougars have the potential to face Saint Joseph's, Georgia, Cal State Fullerton, DePaul, Harvard, Saint Mary's and/or San Diego State. Saint Mary's advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Georgia fell in the first round of the NIT and Cal State Fullerton participated in the CollegeInsinder.com Tournament. 

The Cougars will play at home just once between Nov. 18 and Dec. 15, as they host 2017 NCAA Tournament-participant, UC Davis, Saturday, Dec. 2. From there WSU crosses the border to play visitor to Idaho, Wednesday, Dec. 6, before heading to El Paso, Texas to take on UTEP, Saturday, Dec. 9. This marks the fourth time the two teams will meet in the last five seasons. 

WSU returns home Saturday, Dec. 16 to host IUPUI, then takes on Kansas State, Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Spokane Arena. The Wildcats fell in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament after advancing from the First Four. The Cougars conclude their nonconference schedule hosting Bethune-Cookman out of Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, Dec. 22, as the two teams meet for the first time. 

Since the additions of Colorado and Utah to form the Pac-12 in 2012, not all conference schools play each other twice. There is a two-year rotation in which each team will play four teams once, either at home or on the road. This season marks a new rotation after playing Colorado, Utah, California and Stanford just once in both 2011-12 and 2012-13,  Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA and USC just once each in both 2013-14 and 2014-15, and Oregon, Oregon State, California and Stanford just once each in both 2015-16 and 2016-17. This season the Cougars will play UCLA and USC just once, at Los Angeles, and will play Arizona and Arizona State just once, at Pullman. 

The trip to Los Angeles to take on UCLA and USC will open the 2017-18 Pac-12 season for the Cougars, as they take on the two 2017 NCAA-participants the week of Dec. 27-31. The Cougars open the home conference season hosting three-straight games, beginning with Washington the week of Jan. 3-7, at Pullman. The following week, the Bay Area schools come to Pullman for the first time since 2015-16 as the Cougars play host to California and Stanford the week of Jan. 10-14. 

WSU hits the road for three-straight games away from home as it heads to Utah and Colorado the week of Jan. 17-21 and then to Seattle to take on the Huskies the week of Jan. 24-28. Arizona State and NCAA Sweet 16-participant Arizona come to Pullman for the only meeting of the season the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4, followed by a trip to Oregon to take on Oregon State and NCAA Final Four-participant Oregon the week of Feb. 7-11. The trip is the Cougars' first since the 2015-16 season. 

The final road trip of the season takes the Cougars to the Bay Area to take on California and Stanford Feb. 21-25, followed by the regular season finales against Oregon and Oregon State at Pullman, Feb. 28-March 3. 

The Pac-12 Tournament will take place at T-Mobile Arena at Las Vegas, March 7-10. 

For those interested in attending these games, and more, season ticket renewals are live online, with a deadline of Friday, July 28. Reservations are now being taken for new season tickets, and they will go on sale Monday, Aug. 7, followed by mini plans on sale Monday, Sept. 18. Single-game tickets will be available for Cougar Athletic Fund (CAF) members beginning Monday, Oct. 2, while the general public will be able to purchase them beginning Monday, Oct. 16. For more information on tickets, please visit www.wsucougars.com or email the ticket office at athletictickets@wsu.edu. The timeline and pricing can be found here: ticket information

Important Ticket Dates:
Monday, June 5 - Season Ticket Renewals Live Online
Friday, July 28 - Renewal Deadline
Monday, Aug. 7 - New Season Tickets On Sale
Monday, Sept. 18 - Mini Plans On Sale
Monday, Oct. 2 - CAF Single Games On Sale
Monday, Oct. 16 - Single Games On Sale

