Indians snap losing streak, beat Dust Devils 6-1

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Kole Enright hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday.

The home run by Enright scored Yohel Pozo to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.

The Dust Devils cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Chris Mattison scored on a ground out.

Reiver Sanmartin (2-0) got the win in relief while Tri-City starter Adrian Morejon (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Despite the loss, Tri-City is 5-1 against Spokane this season.